Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar will clash with Udaipur LakeCity Warriors in the 15th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 League on Monday, September 5.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors suffered a narrow defeat in their recent match against the Jaipur Indians. Batting first, Jaipur were bowled out for 147 runs, with Khalil Ahmed and Ajay Dharnia taking three wickets each. However, apart from Aditya Garhwal’s solid knock of 63 off 49 balls, the Warriors’ batting display was disappointing. None of the other batters performed well, leaving the Warriors short of the target by 12 runs

The Shekhawati Soldiers are also coming off a five-wicket defeat against the Jodhpur Sunrisers. The Soldiers posted a competitive 161 in the first innings, led by Ankit Lamba's unbeaten 55 and ably supported by Ramnivas Golada and Mahipal Lomror. However, the Soldiers' bowling effort was not up to the mark. Apart from Deepak Choudhary, who got two wickets and maintained an impressive economy of 3.30, the rest of the bowlers were inefficient and expensive. Jodhpur Sunrisers reached the target comfortably with an over to spare.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Match Details

Match: Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors, Match 15

Date & Time: September 5, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Pitch Report

The surface at Barkatullah Khan Stadium is a batters' paradise. That said, the fast bowlers should get some early assistance from the track if they bend their backs. However, once in, the batsmen should be able to take full advantage and pile on the runs.

The team that wins the toss will almost certainly opt to bowl, as chasing a total is the way to go on this ground.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Weather Forecast

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 37°C. There is a slight chance of precipitation (20%) and humidity levels will be moderate at 69%. The wind speed will be relatively calm at 7 mph, leading to warm and mostly sunny conditions.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XI

Sachin Yadav, Ramnivas Golada, Mahipal Lomror, Kartikey Choudhary (wk), Sharad Cheeta, Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Kanhaiya Lal, Aniket Choudhary (c), Rituraj Singh, Deepak Choudhary, Abhimanyu Mathur.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Probable Playing XI

Manender Narender Singh (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Yash Kothari, Kartik Sharma, Arjit Gupta, Ajay Dharnia, Aryan Chandra, Chandrapal Singh, Shahbaz Khan, Ashok Singh, Khaleel Ahmed (c).

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Match Prediction

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar and Udaipur LakeCity Warriors find themselves at the bottom of the table with just two points to their name. But, in the recent games, the Soldiers have shown more promise than the Warriors, making them the slight favourites heading into this game.

Prediction: Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar to win the 15th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema