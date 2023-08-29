Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 4, Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bhilwara Bulls will be head-on with Jaipur Indians in the fourth match of the 2023 Rajasthan T-20 on Tuesday, August 29.

In the third match of the tournament, Bhilwara Bulls faced off against Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar. After winning the toss, Shekhawati Soldiers opted to bowl. Bhilwara Bulls set a target of 146, led by Captain Chahar's 43 runs off 31 balls, supported by Karan Lamba and Kunal Singh Rathore who contributed 32 and 21 runs respectively. Despite their efforts, the target proved insufficient.

Shekhawati Soldiers pursued the goal with finesse, losing only three wickets. Captain Mahipal Lomror's fantastic 57 and Kartikey Choudhary's brisk 36 guided them to victory with seven wickets to spare.

Jaipur Indians were up against Jodhpur Sunrisers in the debut match of Rajasthan Premier League. They took full opportunity of their decision to bowl first and restricted the Sunrisers to a total of 101 runs only. Ashok Sharma picked up three wickets at an economy of 3.7 along with Shubham Garhwal, the Captain contributed with three wickets at an economy of 5.20.

The chase was a complete cakewalk for the Indians as openers Gajraj and Godara stuck a 103-run partnership and won the match for their team in 12 overs only.

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Match Details

Match: Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians City Warriors, Match 4

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

After winning the toss, teams are preferred to choose bowling first as all the matches that have happened so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday with a temperature of 33°C (91.4°F). There is a slight 10% chance of precipitation, while humidity is forecasted at 60%. Wind speeds are anticipated to be around 19 km/h.

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XIs

Bhilwara Bulls Team News

No major injury concerns

Bhilwara Bulls Probable Playing XI

Zubair Ali, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Raj Sharma, Ritik Sharma, Deepak Chahar (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore, Lakhan Bharti, Ajay Kookna, Mohit Jain, Hemant Kumar.

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Shubham Garhwal (c), Sumit Godara, Divya Gajraj, Tanmay Tiwari, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Shoaib, Rohit Khichar, Savya Gajraj, Vishal Godara, Arafat Khan, Ashok Sharma.

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Match Prediction

Based on the first game performances of both the teams one can conclude that Jaipur Indians are in a better shape and form compared to that of the Bhilwara Bulls. The Indians demonstrated an all-around performance in their first game against the Sunrisers and therefore are expected to replicate a similar triumph in the upcoming fixture as well.

As far as the Bulls are concerned, they have to pull up their socks really hard!

Prediction: Jaipur Indians are to win Match 4 of Rajasthan T-20 League 2023

Bhilwara Bulls vs Jaipur Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema