Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 6, Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Udaipur Lake City Warriors will clash with Bhilwara Bulls in the sixth match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Wednesday, August 30.

The decision of the Udaipur Lake City Warriors to win the toss and opt to bat did not go in their favor, as the Jodhpur Sunrisers won the game by 5 wickets.

Not being able to capitalize on the given opportunity, Udaipur Lake City ended up scoring 146 runs at the end of the first inning. Rahul Tomar's 41-run knock was the only beacon of light in an otherwise dismal batting performance.

The game also witnessed a brief cameo from Chandrapal Singh, who scored 15 runs off five balls and two solid sixes at a massive strike rate of 300. During the chase, the Udaipur bowlers did make things challenging for Jodhpur, as the game went down to the very last over with only five balls to spare.

Captain Khaleel Ahmad, although expensive, managed to take two wickets in his four-over spell. However, it was the solid partnership of Devesh Agarwal and Anshul Garhwal that ultimately brought the Sunrisers home.

A similar situation was also seen in the case of the Bhilwara Bulls, who couldn’t make the most of their decision to bowl first. They now have back-to-back losses in this tournament.

Bowlers from Bhilwara weren’t really very effective as the Jaipur Indians put up a target of 173 at the end of the first innings. Only Mohit Jain managed to take three wickets but was extremely expensive, giving away 11 runs an over.

While chasing, the top order failed miserably to lay the correct foundation required to chase a total of more than 170.

In a glimmer of hope, Karan Lamba (43) and Kunal Singh Rathore (51) forged a partnership that contributed to their team putting in at least 150. However, despite their efforts, their team ended up losing the match by 23 runs.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Match Details

Match: Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Soldiers Sikar City Warriors, Match 6

Date & Time: August 30, 2023, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch.

In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely, as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

After winning the toss, teams may prefer to choose bowling first, as most matches that have happened so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Weather Forecast

Wednesday's weather will be sunny and warm, with a high of 94°F (approximately 34.4°C). The chance of precipitation is low at 10%, and humidity levels are expected to be around 56%. A moderate breeze will be blowing with a speed of 11 mph.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Probable Playing XIs

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Probable Playing XI

Manender Narender Singh (wk), Chandrapal Singh, Yash Kothari, Aditya Garhwal, Samarpit Joshi, Rahul Tomar, Sahil Dhiwan, Pradhumn Parikh, Khaleel Ahmed (c), Arjit Gupta, Ajay Dharnia, Salauddin.

Bhilwara Bulls Team News

No major injury concerns

Bhilwara Bulls Probable Playing XI

Zubair Ali, Meet Bhavsar, Raj Sharma, Lakhan Bharti, Deepak Chahar (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ajay Kookna, Shiva Chauhan, Mohit Jain, Hemant Kumar.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Match Prediction

Drawing insights from the current performances, it is obvious that the Udaipur Lake City Warriors hold a distinct advantage as clear favorites for the upcoming clash against the Bhilwara Bulls.

The Bulls should critically evaluate their gameplay to enhance their prospects of securing a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Udaipur LakeCity Warriors are to win the 6th match of the Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Bhilwara Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema