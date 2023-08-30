Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 7, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers will face Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar in the 7th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Wednesday, August 30.

Jaanbaaz Kota challengers are coming into this game losing their first match against Udaipur Lake City Warriors by 6 wickets. They lost the toss and were put to bat by the Warriors. They couldn’t capitalize on it and ended up scoring a low total of 133 in their 20 overs. Rajat Chapparwal was the only high scorer from their team, making a 40 off 32 balls only. As far as bowling was concerned, except for Himanshu Nehra, no bowler was of any use as not only did they go wicketless but were also quite expensive in their four-over spells.

Meanwhile, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar will make an entry into this game winning their previous match against the Bhilwara Bowls by a margin of seven wickets. Taking full advantage of the toss decision going in their favor, the Soldiers restricted the Bulls' batters to a mere 146. Bowlers Rituraj Singh shone with three wickets at an economy of 4.20, along Kanhaiya Lal, who picked up one wicket each and bowled economical spells as well. Chase for the Soldiers was a cakewalk. Ramnivas Golada made a steady 33 of 31 giving the Soldiers the required start, after which Captain Mahipal Lomror and Kartikey Choudhary finished things off for their team in style.

Shekhawati Soldiers will look forward to maintaining their winning momentum in the next game as well, whereas the Kota Challengers will look to register their first win in the tournament. All in all, fans are expected to witness a nail-biting clash.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Match Details

Match: Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar City Warriors, Match 7

Date & Time: August 30th, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground. After winning the toss, teams may prefer to choose bowling first as most matches that have happened so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Weather Forecast

Wednesday's weather will be sunny and warm with a high of 94°F (approximately 34.4°C). The chance of precipitation is low at 10%, and humidity levels are expected to be around 56%. A moderate breeze will be blowing with a speed of 11 mph.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XIs

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable Playing XI

Amitkumar Gautam, Rajat Chapparwal, Deepak Hooda (c), Karan Singh, Azeem Akthar (wk), Rajat Choudhary, Hitesh Patel, Himanshu Nehra, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Himanshu Sharma, Nikhil Shukla.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Team News

No major injury concerns

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XI

Mahipal Lomror (c), Ramnivas Golada, Ankit Lamba, Salman Faruk Khan, Kartikey Choudhary (wk), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Shubham Patwal, Rituraj Singh, Sachin Yadav, Abhimanyu Mathur, Kanhaiya Lal.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Match Prediction

After finishing their opening matches in this year's tournament, a clean difference in form emerges between the two teams. The Shekhawati Soldiers have exhibited solid overall performance, putting them in a positive position for the imminent fixture in opposition to the Kota Challengers. However, it is important to note that the ultimate outcome of the game can only be determined by the strategies and form displayed by each team on the game day.

Prediction: Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar is to win the 7th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema