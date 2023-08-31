Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 8, Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The Jaipur Indians Warriors will square off against the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar in the eighth match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Wednesday, August 31.

In a gripping contest, the Jaipur Indians triumphed over the Bhilwara Bulls by 23 runs. Batting first, openers Divya Gajraj and Sumit Godara set a robust foundation with a 47-run partnership. Wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary's blazing 59 off 36 balls in the end guided Jaipur to 173 runs.

Arafat Khan, Ashok Sharma, and Rohit Khichar starred with the ball for the Jaipur Indians, confining the Bulls to a total of 150 runs. With this awesome display, Jaipur earned a properly deserved win and two crucial points.

The Shekhawati Soldiers suffered a slender defeat against the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers, falling short by one run. The Soldiers’ bowlers put up a mediocre performance, which helped Kota set up a target of 160 runs.

In response, Sachin Yadav and Ramnivas Golada provided a decent start with a 50-run partnership. Kartikey Choudhary's quickfire 40 off 24 for the Shekhawati Soldiers went in vain as Kota Challengers secured a tense and dramatic victory.

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Match Details

Match: Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar, Match 8

Date & Time: August 31, 2023, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is a belter of a track. The pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. Batters can play their shots through the line.

Teams winning the toss might choose to bowl first as teams chasing have won the last few games at this venue.

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Weather Forecast

On Thursday, expect sunny weather with a temperature of 96°F (36°C). There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity is 52 percent. The wind is expected to blow at 10 mph, providing a clear and warm day.

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XIs

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Shubham Garhwal (c), Sumit Godara, Divya Gajraj, Tanmay Tiwari, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Shoaib, Rohit Khichar, Savya Gajraj, Vishal Godara, Arafat Khan, and Ashok Sharma.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Team News

No major injury concerns

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XI

Mahipal Lomror, Ramnivas Golada, Sachin Yadav, Kartikey Choudhary (wk), Salman Faruk Khan, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Shubham Patwal, Aniket Choudhary (c), Kanhaiya Lal, Rituraj Singh, and Dhanraj Singh.

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Match Prediction

Recent encounters have showcased both teams, Jaipur Indians and Shekhawati Soldiers, are in commendable form and shape. With a wonderful record, the Jaipur Indians have secured victory in both of their matches.

Despite a recent setback, the Shekhawati Soldiers have shown promise. Glancing at the points table, Jaipur end up as favorites for the imminent fixture, but the Soldiers' capacity for a sturdy team performance keeps the anticipation high.

Prediction: Jaipur Indians Warriors to win the eighth match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jaipur Indians vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema