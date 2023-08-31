Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 9, Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The Jodhpur Sunrisers Warriors will clash with the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers in the ninth match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Wednesday, August 31.

The Sunrisers triumphed over Udaipur Lake City Warriors by five wickets in their last outing. Restricting the Warriors to 146 runs, Jodhpur's bowlers, led by Aniruddh Chauhan and captain Rahul Chahar, delivered magnificently. Anshul Garhwal’s robust 66 off 49 balls proved pivotal as the Jodhpur Sunrisers clinched victory, overcoming Lake City's commendable bowling performance.

The Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers narrowly escaped a defeat in their recent clash against the Shekhawati Soldiers. Opting to bat first, the Challengers managed 159, led by Sourav Chouchan's 50 off 35 balls. Nikhil Sachdev and Pushpendra Singh Rathore contributed strong finishes.

The Soldiers started strongly with a 50-run opening partnership. However, Jaanbaaz bowlers exhibited unwavering determination, securing victory by one run.

Both teams showcased resilience and moments of brilliance in their recent encounters. Thus, the upcoming game between the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers and the Jodhpur Sunrisers holds the promise of an exciting clash.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Match Details

Match: Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers, Match 9

Date & Time: August 31, 2023, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Pitch Report

The surface at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

Teams winning the toss might look to bowl first on this wicket.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Weather Forecast

On Thursday, expect sunny weather with a temperature of 96°F (36°C). There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity is 52 percent. The wind is expected to blow at 10 mph, providing a clear and warm day.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable Playing XIs

Jodhpur Sunrisers Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Bharat Sharma (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, Anshul Garhwal, Devesh Agarwal, Aman Rajawat, Ajayraj Singh, Shubham Sharma, Rahul Chahar (c), Aniruddh Chauhan, Abhimanyu Lamba, and S Singh.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable Playing XI

Amitkumar Gautam (c), Sourabh Chouchan, Deepak Karwasara, Karan Singh, Rajat Chapparwal, Nikhil Sachdev (wk), Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Himanshu Nehra, Nikhil Shukla, Hitesh Patel, and Himanshu Sharma.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Match Prediction

Both the teams have one loss and one win so far in the tournament. The Jodhpur Sunrisers are coming off a fresh win whereas the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers will look to bounce back. It’s a tough call to make between both teams as performance-wise they are neck to neck in the competition.

Still looking at the way both the teams won their last games we can put the bet on Jodhpur Sunrisers.

Prediction: The Jodhpur Sunrisers Warriors to win the ninth match of the Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema