Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Qualifier 1, Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Jaipur Indians will clash with Jodhpur Sunrisers in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 League on Wednesday, September 6.

Jaipur Indians secured a convincing 28-run victory over Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers to earn their spot in the first qualifier. The Indians, batting first, posted a competitive total of 135, with captain Shubham Garhwal leading the charge with a brilliant 68 off 38 balls. The bowlers then took center stage, with Rohit Khichar claiming three wickets at an economy of 5.80. He was ably supported by Vishal Godara and Anas Malik, who each took two wickets to restrict the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers to just 107 runs.

Jodhpur Sunrisers, meanwhile, secured their spot in the first qualifier with a resounding 10-wicket victory over Bhilwara Bulls. Opting to bowl first, the Sunrisers' bowlers showcased their skills, restricting the Bulls to a modest 148 runs. Rahul Chahar and Abhimanyu Lamba claimed two wickets each while Shubham Sharma shone with three wickets. The batters then stole the show as openers Abhijeet Tomar and Bharat Sharma forged a remarkable 152-run partnership to cruise to victory.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Qualifier 1

Date & Time: September 6, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Pitch Report

The surface at Barkatullah Khan Stadium is a batters' paradise. That said, the fast bowlers should get some early assistance from the track if they bend their backs. Once they get their eye in, the batsmen should be able to take full advantage and pile on the runs.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Weather Forecast

Expect sunny skies with scorching temperatures of up to 101°F (38°C) today. There's no precipitation in sight, and the humidity stands at a relatively low 39%. A gentle breeze of 11 mph will provide at least some relief from the heat.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XIs

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Divya Gajraj, Sumit Godara, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Shubham Garhwal (c), Mukesh Godara, Vishal Godara, Rohit Khichar, Savya Gajraj, Anas Malik, Ashok Sharma, Surendra Godara.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Aniruddh Chauhan, Anshul Garhwal, Bharat Sharma, Devesh Agarwal, Hemant Joshi, Rahul Bhatt (wk), Rahul Chahar (c), Sangram Singh, Shubham Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Prediction

Jaipur Indians have been head and shoulders above all the other teams in this year’s tournament. They won all five of their group matches and head into this encounter as the clear favorites.

Prediction: Jaipur Indians to win the Qualifier 1 of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema