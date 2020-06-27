Rajinder Goel: The man behind the unlucky legend

A tribute to left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel who was unfortunate to have never played for India.

With 637 wickets in 123 matches, he is the highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy.

Rajinder Goel.

How would one expect the person who is the highest-wicket taker of all time in Ranji Trophy but was never selected to play Tests for India, to be? A pinch of bitterness or regret would seem quite normal.

However, if you are left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel and have played domestic cricket for more than 25 years, then you are above all this. Yes, he was obviously disappointed to have never got a Test cap, but the only line he said to me on this few years back was, “Kuch dum to hoga, tabhi to khela. Koi sifarish to thi nahin. Garib ghar se tha main to (I would have had something in me that I played for so long. I didn’t have any recommendation as such since I was poor).”

Rajinder Goel in his delivery stride (Pic Courtesy - Rajinder Goel's personal collections)

But barring this, I didn’t find any acerbity in my meetings with him. He was happy to have served Indian cricket as a player and as an administrator post retirement. The decades of 1960s and 1970s was a golden age of spin in India and it was a problem of plenty facing the India selectors.

“Jab tak main khelta raha, Bishan ne mereko khelaya”

Based on my interactions with him and Bishen Singh Bedi, I didn’t find much merit in the school of thought that Rajinder Goel couldn’t enter the team because of the former Indian captain. For starters, Rajinder Goel’s first-class career began few seasons before Bedi came on to the scene and he continued to play post the Sardar’s retirement.

Then, it was Bedi who had given me Rajinder Goel’s contact and had insisted that I should meet his former team-mate to know more about spin in that era. And when I met Goel Saab, the mutual respect between them was there to be seen. About his selection in the North Zone team, he said, “Jab tak main khelta raha, Bishen ne mereko khelaya (Till the time I played, Bishan picked me in the team).

Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged Rajinder Goel's greatness

Rajinder Goel’s cricketing achievement is well documented and when the great Sunil Gavaskar admits to find him tough to face, it doesn’t need any further stamp. I will highlight more about the person Rajinder Goel. He was a simple man and a true gem of a human.

When I began the interview at his house in Rohtak, before anything else, he wanted to ensure my comfort. Since I politely refused the offer to have breakfast, he said, “Chalo koi nahin, beech mein chai-naashta ka break to lenge na (Never mind, I hope we will break for tea and snacks).”

In that interaction, I had found him to be more prepared than me. Before my arrival, he had already kept all of his newspaper clippings and memorabilia outside. And what intriguing stories he had to share. So, I didn’t find it odd when I learnt that a person had submitted his PhD thesis on Goel Saab. In my view, that’s the quality and volume of his cricket journey.

My next meeting with Rajinder Goel happened when he had agreed to travel to Gurgaon for a panel discussion as part of the Ekamra Sports Literary Festival in peak winter last December. After the initial greetings, he had told me, “Bete, thoda hindi mein baat karoge to mujhe aaraam rahega (Son, I will be more comfortable if we talk in Hindi).”

Rajinder Goel at the Ekamra Sports Literary Festival in December 2019

“Aao kabhi fir Rohtak mere ghar”

That was the simplicity of the man. I had an enjoyable discussion with him on his career and spinners in general that afternoon. While leaving, he had told me, “Aao kabhi fir Rohtak mere ghar (Come some time to my home in Rohtak).”

I had nodded and could have never thought that this would be my last meeting with him. In hindsight, I am lucky to have had the opportunity to spend some time with him. As he makes his way to the heaven, I hope he gets turners up there as well, much like he had preferred. And he can again say like he had told me once, “Turning track mil gaya to bas pucho mat. Goel khush hai aaj (I would be very pleased whenever I got a turning track).”