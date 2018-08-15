Ramesh Powar appointed as Indian Women team's Head Coach

Indian women team' s head coach Ramesh Powar

Former Indian spinning all-rounder, Ramesh Powar has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women Cricket team on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India via a release in media on August 14.

Powar was called last month to provide his services to the team on an interim basis after Tushar Arothe resigned as the head coach from July 25 to August 3. Biju George was also appointed with him to render his services as the assistant coach. He will continue to serve till the upcoming Women's T20 tournament which will be held in Windies later this year in November.

As Powar didn't have any past experience of coaching, he went to Australia to complete a Level III course in it and joined the Indian unit at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

His tenure will include the tours to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in West Indies in October alongside the ICC Women's World T20 in the later part of the year.

The Indian team has also shown a lot of consistent performances in the recent time and Powar will have the duty of keeping it intact. The Indian team showed mind-blowing performance in this year's 50-over World Cup, in which they went on to the finals and lost to England. The team also defeated South Africa in their home conditions in both One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals earlier this year in the month of February.

The team failed to win the finals of the Asia Cup 2018 where they lost a nail-biting final match against Bangladesh and it was followed by an unsuccessful run in the Tri-series against England and Australia where they didn't reach the finals.