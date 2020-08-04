Ramiz Raja credits Virat Kohli for India's fast bowling success

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja believes that a lot of credit for India's fantastic depth in fast bowling goes to India skipper Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is a player who always wears his heart on his sleeve and leads by example, expecting his team to be aggressive like him.

India's fast bowlers have consistently troubled batting lineups in their own conditions in the last two years. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have formed a lethal pace quartet who are at the top of their game.

Virat Kohli was also instrumental in changing the fitness regime of the team. This renewed fitness regime has helped the fast bowlers to get fitter and consistently bowl at high speeds. Thus Ramiz Raja believes that Virat Kohli's mindset and his hunger to win has rubbed off on the fast bowling unit as well.

"Looking at the way Virat Kohli plays the game, you can summarise that he wants action, he wants a decision, he wants India to win. And the best way to win is by being aggressive because aggression takes a lot of negativity out of your system because you are expecting good things from your team and from yourself, Ramiz Raja told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

"I think that is where Indian fast bowling has done fabulously well and I think lot of credit has to be given to Virat Kohli. So everything is engaged agressively and that is because of Virat Kohli and the think tank as well," Ramiz Raja further added.

Virat Kohli is a match-winner: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja was also asked about the batsmen that he admired watching the most. He again spoke about the Indian captain and one of the main reasons that he stated was Virat Kohli's ability to single-handedly win the game for his team.

"Virat Kohli is a match-winner. You give him any situation and he will do his best. And I think I absolutely love the way he tries to win," Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz Raja also spoke about the likes of Rohit Sharma whose lazy elegance has made him a huge fan. Ramiz Raja believes that Babar Azam too is a fantastic batsman but he still needs time to prove that he is among one of the best in the world.