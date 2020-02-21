×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan PM Imran Khan to pass legislation to impose life bans on corrupt players 

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 14:06 IST

Ramiz Raja was a part of Pakistan
Ramiz Raja was a part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Thursday reacted to the latest corruption scandal and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out a legislation to impose life bans on cricketers found guilty.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier suspended cricketer Umar Akmal, pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid allegations that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the country’s T20 event - the Pakistan Super League.

Raja told reporters,


“I am gutted today it just seems like the Sharjeel and Khalid Latif incident took place yesterday and now this. It makes me so angry that this keeps on happening in Pakistan cricket. I would definitely like to see some legislation in parliament imposing a uniform punishment for guilty players.”

Raja went ahead and cited the example of New Zealand Cricket and said that Pakistan should take a leaf out of their book. He believes it is important for the culprits to face severe consequences as that would set an example for the rest.

The 57-year-old was against the idea of recalling the tainted players back in the game. Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir returned to cricket after serving their respective spot-fixing bans. He said such incidents hurt the sport and the image of Pakistan cricket.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 14:06 IST
PSL 2020 Pakistan Cricket Umar Akmal Rameez Raja PSL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Yesterday
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Today, 03:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi
KRK VS PSZ preview
Match 3 | Today, 08:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
LHQ VS MS preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi
QTG VS PSZ preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Multan Sultans
ISU VS MS preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us