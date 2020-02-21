Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan PM Imran Khan to pass legislation to impose life bans on corrupt players

Ramiz Raja was a part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Thursday reacted to the latest corruption scandal and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out a legislation to impose life bans on cricketers found guilty.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier suspended cricketer Umar Akmal, pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid allegations that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the country’s T20 event - the Pakistan Super League.

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code



Raja told reporters,

“I am gutted today it just seems like the Sharjeel and Khalid Latif incident took place yesterday and now this. It makes me so angry that this keeps on happening in Pakistan cricket. I would definitely like to see some legislation in parliament imposing a uniform punishment for guilty players.”

Raja went ahead and cited the example of New Zealand Cricket and said that Pakistan should take a leaf out of their book. He believes it is important for the culprits to face severe consequences as that would set an example for the rest.

The 57-year-old was against the idea of recalling the tainted players back in the game. Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir returned to cricket after serving their respective spot-fixing bans. He said such incidents hurt the sport and the image of Pakistan cricket.