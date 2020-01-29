Rana Naved-ul-Hasan 'warns' Virender Sehwag, says former India opener has given a ridiculous statement against Pakistan cricketers

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag's comment on Pakistani players being too cordial and nice to Indian players in a bid to win media gigs in India has not gone down too well with several Pakistan players. After Shoaib Akhtar hit out at Sehwag for questioning his analysis, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan too has warned the former India captain for his views.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Rana said:

“Sehwag has given a ridiculous statement against Pakistan cricketers. He said that we praise India because we need gigs in Indian channels. This is not true and I also take my words back because you people cannot digest respect."

He then goes on to add that he praised Sehwag's captaincy as he was impressed with the former Indian opener's leadership skills when he played under him during the Masters Cricket League back in 2016. Rana said he had done so purely due to cricketing reasons.

“I played under Sehwag in a league in Dubai and we won that tournament under his captaincy so I praised him. Although we won that tournament because of the players but credit also goes to you [Sehwag] because you were the captain. You took it the wrong way insinuating that we praised you because we need stints in India channels,” Rana said.

Sehwag had spoken about a number of different Pakistan players pandering the Indian team and the Indian players as they want to cross over and earn money with Indian media and get contracts with Indian television channels.

Earlier, Akhtar too hit out at Sehwag and said that he did not need any money and that he had more money than Sehwag had hair on his head.

"I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticized them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia," Akhtar had said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.