Ranji Trophy 2017/18, Round 3: How the Indian internationals fared

Several Test regulars including Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin featured in this round.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 17:48 IST

Umesh strengthened his credentials to start the first Test, with six wickets in the game

Another round of the Ranji Trophy came to a close and it was one that saw more hundreds, incredible all-round efforts and bowling spells. It also wasn't a great one for all the Indian internationals, all of whom would have been hoping to gain some valuable preparation ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Several members of the Indian Test squad, including regulars such as Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin featured for their respective state sides. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma didn't play as their respective sides didn't feature in this round.

Among the stars that did feature in round 3, here is how the Indian internationals fared:

Note: Only players who featured for India in the last year have been included.

Umesh Yadav

Out of India's limited-overs squad, Umesh Yadav is making all the right moves in the Ranji Trophy ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He picked up three wickets apiece in both innings as Vidarbha drew with Chhattisgarh after conceding a first innings lead. The right-arm pacer was economical in both innings and finished with match figures of 6/137.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina's bid to make a national comeback suffered another setback in the third round of the Ranji Trophy as the southpaw was dismissed for 0 and 5 as Uttar Pradesh lost to Maharashtra. Although he was economical with the ball, things didn't go according to plan with the bat as he followed up his two-ball stay in the first innings with just 5 runs in the second as his side were bowled out for 292, 31 short of the target on the final day.