Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 5, Day 2: Gautam Gambhir shines in his final innings

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Dec 2018, 06:38 IST

The second day of the fifth round matches saw some exciting action taking place around the country. Gautam Gambhir, who announced his retirement earlier this week and is playing his final match, is still not out on 92 for Delhi while Yusuf Pathan remained not out on 129 to help Baroda put the hosts in commanding position.

Let's look at what happened on day 2 of the fifth round matches that are being played all over the country.

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Chhattisgarh Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Starting the second day at 165 for 7, thanks to Yusuf Pathan century, Baroda made 385 runs in the first innings. In their second innings, Chhattisgarh ended the day at 174 for 4.

Chhattisgarh 129 in 39.4 overs (Harpreet Singh 37, Dhaliwal 35, Swapnil Singh 5/23, Tai 3/36) and 174 for 4 in 47 overs (Dhaliwal 79, Harpreet Singh 43, Tai 2/29) trail Baroda 385 in 84.4 overs (Yusuf Pathan 129*, Bhatt 67, Arothe 63, Mitesh Patel 36, Omkar Verma 4/84, Ajay Mandal 2/48) by 82 runs.

Gujarat versus Railways ( Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Starting the second day at 340 for 8, Gujarat added 27 runs to be bowled out for 367 runs in the first innings. Railways have responded strongly to end day 2 at 266 for 3.

Railways 266 for 3 in 82 overs (Nitin Bhille 109*, Ghosh 69*, Gaja 1/33) trail Gujarat 367 in 93.5 overs (Piyush Chawla 130, CT Gaja 38, Panchal 69, Mishra 4/93, Avinash Yadav 2/69)by 101 runs.

Maharashtra versus Mumbai (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Starting the second day at 298 for 3, Maharashtra could only post 352 runs. In their first innings, Mumbai made 196 for 5 when the day was called.

Mumbai 196 for 5 in 57 overs (Siddhesh Lad 70*, Tare 63, Palkar 2/37) trail Maharashtra 352 in 109.4 overs (Gugale 101, Chirag Khurana 71, Pande 74, Parkar 4/56, Dias 2/89 Shubham Ranjane 2/30) by 156 runs.

Saurashtra versus Karnataka (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Starting the second day at 288 for 9, Saurashtra made 316 runs in the first innings. In reply, Karnataka were bowled out for 217.

Karnataka 217 in 78.1 overs (Karun Nair 63, Nischal 58, D Jadeja 7/103) trail Saurashtra 316 in 97.1 overs (Jaydev Shah 97, Vasavada 38, Makvana 46, Suchith 6/111, Pavan Deshpande 3/78) by 99 runs.

Elite Group B

Delhi versus Andhra Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi)

Starting the second day at 266 for 7, Andhra Pradesh scored 390 runs in the first innings. It was a superb effort by Andhra batsmen to post a decent total. In reply, Delhi have responded strongly on 190 for 1. Playing his last match, Gambhir is still at the crease on 92.

Delhi 190 for 1 in 56 overs (Gambhir 92*, Dalal 58, Shorey 39*, Manish 1/52) trail Andhra Pradesh 390 in 121 overs (Ricky Bhui 187, G Manish 36, KVarn Sharma 31, Bhati 5/48, Vikas Mishra 2/79) by 200 runs.

Madhya Pradesh versus Hyderabad ( Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh made their position stronger on the second day. Starting the second day at 168 for 1, Madhya Pradesh ended on 539 for 4.

Madhya Pradesh 539 for 4 in 136 overs (Rohera 255*, Yash Dubey 128*, Patidar 51, Ravi Kiran 2/103, Thyagarajan 1/110) lead Hyderabad 124 in 35.3 overs ( HP Agarwal 69*, Avesh Khan 7/24) by 415 runs.

Punjab versus Himachal Pradesh (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Starting the second day at 244 for 5, it was a good batting display by Himachal Pradesh batsmen to post 390 runs in first innings. In their first innings, Punjab ended day 2 at 75 for 9.

Punjab 75 for 9 in 30 overs (VI Choudhary 24, Mayank Dagar 4/22) trail Himachal Pradesh 390 in 145.1 overs (Mayank Dagar 71, Rishi Dhawan 61, Gangta 58, Sanvir Singh 2/40, Sandeep Sharma 5/101) by 315 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Kerala (Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Starting the second day at 249 for 6, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 268. In reply, Kerala are struggling at 151 for 9.

Kerala 151 for 9 in 75 overs (P Rahul 59, Joseph 28*, RS Shah 3/32, T Natarajan 3/42) trail Tamil Nadu 268 in 98 overs (Baba Indrajith 87, M Shahrukh Khan 82*, Sandeep Warrier 5/52, Basil Thampi 4/62) by 117 runs.

Elite Group C

Goa versus Services (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Starting the second day at 27 for 1, Goa ended in a decent position at 259 for 9.

Goa 259 for 9 in 100 overs (Misal 101*, Garg 50, Pandey 4/59, Pathania 4/74) lead Services 184 in 71.3 overs (Ravi Chauhan 75, Prabhudesai 5/52) by 75 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Uttar Pradesh (Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

Starting the second day at 31 for 3, Uttar Pradesh was bowled out for 188 runs in first innings. In their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir have ended at 98 for 7.

Jammu and Kashmir 290 in 71.4 overs (Irfan Pathan 91, Parveez Rasool 87, Saurabh Kumar 6/90) and 98 for 7 in 40.2 overs (Banday 19, Saurabh Kumar 5/21) lead Uttar Pradesh 188 in 57.2 overs (Parveez Rasool 4/47, A Choudhary 3/57) by 200 runs.

Jharkhand versus Odisha (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Starting the second day at 25 for 3, thanks to Sarangi and Pradhan contributions, Odisha scored 201 runs in first innings. In the second innings, Jharkhand ended day 2 on 107 for 3.

Jharkhand 172 in 71.1 overs (Ishank Jaggi 34, Basant Mohanty 5/44) and 107 for 3 in 41 overs (Deobrat 37, Ishank Jaggi 29*, Rajesh Mohanty 2/35) lead Odisha 201 in 55.4 overs (Samantray 23, Sarangi 58, Pradhan 54, Varun Aaron 2/51, Rahul Shukla 2/40, Anukul Roy 2/35) by 78 runs.

Rajasthan versus Assam (Sawai Man Stadium, Jaipur)

Starting the second day at 151 for 3, the hosts Rajasthan were bowled out for 325 in first innings. In reply, Assam ended at 109 for 3.

Assam 108 in 28.1 overs (AK Das 36*, RL Mali 28, Aniket Choudhary 5/38, Nathu Singh 3/33) and 109 for 3 in 30 overs (Gokul Sharma 64*, TM UL Haq 2/28) trail Rajasthan 325 in 111.2 overs (Lomror 133, S Khan 71, Robin Bist 48, Mali 5/62, Arup Das 1/58) by 108 runs.

Tripura versus Haryana (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Starting the second day at 258 for 7, Haryana were bowled out for 292. In reply, Tripura ended the second day at 235 for 7.

Tripura 235 for 7 in 70 overs (Pratyush Singh 76, Murasingh 43*, Harshal Patel 2/46, P Mehta 2/35) trail Haryana 292 in 100.4 overs (R Dagar 114, Bishnoi 82, HV Patel 34, MuraSingh 4/74, AS Sarkar 5/57) by 57 runs.

Plate Group

Bihar versus Arunachal Pradesh (Moin-ul Haq Stadium, Patna)

Bihar have consolidated their position on the second day. Starting the day at 250 for 1, Bihar declared their innings on 536 for 5. In their second innings, Arunachal Pradesh ended on 98 for 1.

Arunachal Pradesh 84 in 39.5 overs (Doria 33, Neelam Obi 21, Ashutosh Aman 4/26, Vivek Kumar 3/26) and 98 for 1 in 26 overs (Samarth Sen 52*, Keshav Kumar 1/27) trail Bihar 536 for 5 in 112 overs (Indrajit Kumar 222, Babul Kumar 98, Bhaskar 57*, Singhpo 2/90) by 354 runs.

Nagaland versus Manipur (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Starting in a strong position at 173 for 3, Manipur were bowled out for 336. In their second innings, Nagaland ended 150 for 4.

Nagaland 126 in 37.3 overs (Sehrawat 27*, Jonathan 24, TK Singh 3/32, KP Singh 3/20) and 150 for 4 in 42 overs (Jonathan 59, KB Pawan 47*, Konthoujam 2/29) trail Manipur 336 in 91.4 overs (Mayank Raghav 228, Yashpal Singh 35, Taheed Rahman 5/108, Pawan Suyal 2/76 , AA Kazi 1/30) by 60 runs.

Sikkim versus Puducherry ( Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, Kerala)

Starting the second day at 418 for 4, Puducherry posted a massive 647 for 8 declared. In reply, Sikkim have been reduced to 48 for 5.

Sikkim 48 for 5 in 22.4 overs (Uddin 16*, Pankaj Singh 2/10) trail Puducherry 647 for 8 declared in 157 overs (Paras Dogra 253, Fabid Ahmed 99, Chotan 81, Nayar 30*, Marimuthu 78, Bipul Sharma 2/141, Rai 2/70) by 599 runs.

Uttarakhand versus Meghalaya (Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun)

Starting the second day at 294 for 5, Meghalaya were bowled out for 311 runs in first innings. In reply, Uttarakhand ended the second day at 175 for 4.

Uttarakhand 175 for 4 in 73 overs (Vineet Saxena 62*, Rajat Bhatia 54*, Dipu Sangma 2/26) trail Meghalaya 311 in 95.5 overs (Puneet Bisht 154, Yogesh Nagar 91, Deepak Dhapola 6/52, Sunny Rana 2/73, Dhanraj Sharma 2/81) by 136 runs.

