Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 1: Bowlers make impact on day 1

The seventh round matches of 2018/19 Ranji Trophy started today. It was a day where the bowlers ruled the roost. In the match between Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, both the teams have been bowled once.

In Group A, Maharashtra were bowled out 239 runs in their first innings. Mumbai's Jay Bista, Maharashtra's Rahul Tripathy and UP's Priyam Garg were the three centurions of the day.

Let us have a quick round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Mumbai versus Saurashtra (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat won the toss and decided to field first. The Mumbai batsmen made good use of excellent batting conditions and ended day 1 at 334 for 5.

Mumbai 334 for 5 in 90 overs (Bista 127, Siddesh Lad 84*, DA Jadeja 3/89)

Karnataka versus Railways (KSCA Navlue Stadium, Shimoga)

Railways captain Arindam Ghosh won the toss and decided to field first. The captain's decision proved to be right as Railways reduced Karnataka to 208 for 9 at end of day 1.

Karnataka 208 for 9 in 89 overs (KV Siddharth 69, Nischal 52, Avinash Yadav 3/43, ACP Mishra 3/57)

Vidarbha versus Gujarat (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a decent batting effort by Gujarat batsmen to end day 1 at 263 for 6.

Gujarat 263 for 6 in 90 overs (Dhruv Raval 69*, Kathan D Patel 105, Sarwate 2/57)

Chhattisgarh versus Maharashtra (Shaheed Veer Narayan Veer Stadium, Raipur)

Maharashtra captain Ankeet Bawne won the toss and decided to bat first. A decent bowling effort by Chhattisgarh bowlers helped them to bowl out Maharashtra for 239 runs. In reply, Chhattisgarh ended the first day at 23 for 3.

Chhattisgarh 23 for 3 in 10 overs (Harpreet Singh 13*, Sanklecha 3/11) trail Maharashtra 239 in 68.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 102, Sanklecha 66, Vishal Singh 4/59, Pankaj Kumar Rao 3/32) by 216 runs.

Elite Group B

Andhra versus Bengal (ADCA- VDCA Stadium, Vizag)

Andhra Pradesh captain Sumanth won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decent bowling performance by Andhra Pradesh bowlers to restrict Bengal at 194 for 6 at the end of day 1.

Bengal 194 for 6 in 78 overs (Manoj Tiwary 90, AS Pan 39, Sasikanth 2/37, Prithvi Raj 2/41)

Delhi versus Madhya Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi)

Delhi captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling performance by Delhi bowlers to restrict Madhya Pradesh to 132 for 9 at the end of day 1.

Madhya Pradesh 132 for 9 in 51 overs (Bais 35, Birla 24, Vikas Mishra 6/41)

Himachal Pradesh versus Tamil Nadu (HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala)

Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith won the toss and decided to bat first. Himachal Pradesh bowlers made use of the conditions and bowled out Tamil Nadu for 227. In reply, Himachal Pradesh ended day 1 at 25 for 1.

Himachal Pradesh 25 for 1 in 5 overs (Gurvinder Singh 8*, M Mohammed 1/13) trail Tamil Nadu 227 in 78.4 overs (Baba Aparajith 53, AB Tanwar 44, PP Jaiswal 3/45) by 202 runs.

Hyderabad versus Punjab (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Hyderabad captain Akshath Reddy won the toss and decided to bat first. It was an even day as Hyderabad ended the day at 240 for 7.

Hyderabad 240 for 7 in 90 overs (Akshath Reddy 77, Tanmay Agarwal 60, Himalay Agarwal 51*, Mayank Markande 3/65, S Kaul 2/51)

Elite Group C

Assam versus Goa (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Goa captain Sagun Kamat won the toss and decided to field first. The Goa bowlers vindicated their captain's decision by bowling out Assam for a paltry total of 175 runs. In reply, Goa ended the day at 66 for 3.

Goa 66 for 3 in 32 overs (Sagun Kamat 29, AK Das 3/33) trail Assam 175 in 50.2 overs ( Biplab Saikia 41, Lakshay Garg 5/73) by 109 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Odisha (Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a superb bowling performance by Odisha bowlers to bowl out Jammu and Kashmir for 127. In reply, Odisha ended the first day in a strong position at 91 for 1.

Odisha 91 for 1 in 34 overs (Anurag Sarangi 56*, Samantray 20*, Irfan Pathan 1/18) trail Jammu and Kashmir 127 in 53.3 overs (OA Shah 44, A Choudhary 27, S Pradhan 4/27, B Mohanty 3/24) by 36 runs.

Jharkhand versus Services (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Services captain Rajat Paliwal won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling effort by Services bowlers to bowl out Jharkhand for 193. In reply, Services ended the first day at 48 for 2.

Services 48 for 2 in 18 overs (NH Verma 16, S Nadeem 1/11, Varun Aaron 1/17) trail Jharkhand 193 in 66 overs (Ishan Kishan 68, Kumar Deobrat 48, Arun Bamal 4/37) by 145 runs.

Rajasthan versus Haryana (Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur)

Rajasthan captain Mahipal Lomror won the toss and decided to field first. It was a superb bowling effort by Rajasthan bowlers to bowl out Haryana for just 118 runs. In reply, Rajasthan ended the first day in a strong position at 171 for 2.

Rajasthan 171 for 2 in 50.2 overs (Lomror 75*, Bist 61, HV Patel 1/43) lead Haryana 118 in 36.2 overs (Harshal Patel 53*, Aniket Choudhary 5/45, KK Ahmed 3/33) by 53 runs.

Uttar Pradesh versus Tripura (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akashdeep Nath won the toss and decided to bat first. Although they lost three early wickets, the partnership between skipper Nath and Priyam Garg took the hosts to a strong position at the end of day 1.

Uttar Pradesh 257 for 4 in 86 overs (Priyam Garg 113*, Akasdeep Nath 106, Rana Dutta 2/26, SS Das 2/69)

Plate Group

Bihar versus Nagaland (Moin- ul- Haq Stadium, Patna)

Nagaland captain Rongsen Jonathan won the toss and decided to field first. It was a superb effort by Nagaland bowlers to dismiss Bihar for 150. In reply, Nagaland ended the day at 101 for 4.

Nagaland 101 for 4 in 41 overs (AA Kazi 28, Sehrawat 27, Ashutosh Aman 2/15) trail Bihar 150 in 46.1 overs (Harsh Singh 48, Rachit Bhatia 6/44) by 49 runs.

Manipur versus Arunachal Pradesh (Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata)

Arunachal Pradesh captain Yangfo won the toss and decided to field first. It was an exceptional bowling performance by Arunachal Pradesh bowlers to bowl out Manipur for just 83 runs. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for just 66 runs in their first innings.

In their second innings, Manipur ended the first day at 192 for 3.

Manipur 85 in 26 overs (TK Singh 19, Deendayal Upadhyay 5/38, Tehi 3/36) and 192 for 3 in 36 overs (Kanojia 79*, Yashpal Singh 51, Doria 1/42) lead Arunachal Pradesh (Kshitiz Sharma 11, Deendayal 10, TK Singh 5/16, Konthoujam 4/27) by 211 runs.

Puducherry versus Uttarakhand (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The first day’s play between Puducherry and Uttarakhand did not take place due to rain.

