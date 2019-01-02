Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 8, Day 4: Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka register big wins on the final day

The fourth and final day of eighth Round matches of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 saw Gujarat register an innings and 130 runs win over Maharashtra in Elite Group A.

Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh by 198 runs to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Bengal kept their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stage with a record chase win over Delhi at Eden Garden’s, Kolkata.

In Elite Group C, Rajasthan continued their superb form beating Goa by 10 wickets to progress into the quarter finals. In Elite Group C, the match between Jharkhand and Tripura ended in a thrilling draw.

Out of the 17 matches played in this round, 13 matches produced results.

Elite Group A

Maharashtra versus Gujarat (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Gujarat registered a crushing an innings and 130 runs win over Maharashtra. Starting the fourth day at 137 for 6, Maharashtra were bowled out for 185.

Gujarat 545 for 8 d in 130 overs (Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107 , Chintan Gaja 53, Piyush Chawla 50*, Khurana 3/98, Sanckleha 3/80) beat Maharashtra 230 in 67.1 overs (Gaikwad 70, Rahul Tripathi 62, Chintan Gaja 5/57) and 185 in 55.5 overs (N Shaikh 40, Palkar 29*, Gaja 3/47, Piyush Chawla 3/18, Kalaria 2/58) by an innings and 130 runs.

Gujarat 7, Maharashtra 0.

Karnataka versus Chhattisgarh (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur)

Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh by a massive margin of 198 runs. Starting the fourth day at 113 for 4, Karnataka declared their innings at 219 for 7. Karnataka then bowled out Chhattisgarh for 156 in their second innings.

Karnataka 418 in 131.4 overs (Dega Nischal 107, Siddarth 105, Vinay Kumar 90*, Pankaj Rao 7/82) and 219 for 7 d in 49.3 overs (Manish Pandey 102*, S Gopal 22, Mithun 33*, Pankaj Rao 4/67) beat Chhattisgarh 283 in 89 overs (Harpreet Singh 120, Khare 45, Mandal 41, RG More 5/48, A Mithun 4/64) and 156 in 57 overs (Dhaliwal 61, Khare 35, RG More 4/35, S Gopal 4/44) by 198 runs.

Karnataka 6, Chhattisgarh 0.

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Delhi (Eden Garden’s, Delhi)

Bengal registered a memorable win on the fourth and final day. Starting the day at 18 for 0, Easwaran and Raman put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before Bengal lost 3 quick wickets. However, Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar steadied the ship and helped Bengal register a famous win.

Bengal 220 in 58.4 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 56, Easwaran 40, Pramanik 37*, Khejroliya 3/87, S Bhati 3/27) and 323 for 3 in 70.2 overs (Easwaran 183*, Anustup Majumdar 69*, Raman 52, Khejroliya 2/68) beat Delhi 240 in 83.3 overs (Jonty Sidhu 85, Ashok Dinda 4/62, Mukesh Kumar 2/74) and 301 in 96.4 overs (Bhati 62, Himmat Singh 51, Ashok Dinda 5/88, Mukesh Kumar 2/71 ) by 7 wickets.

Bengal 6, Delhi 0.

Andhra Pradesh versus Hyderabad (PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram)

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 33 for 0, Hyderabad had posted 251 for 5 before both the captains settled for a draw.

Andhra Pradesh 502 for 7 d in 154 overs (KS Bharat 178*, Gnaneshwar 65, Bhui 129, Dev Goud 2/101, M Hassan 3/127) Hyderabad 271 in 90.3 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, Akasth Reddy 57, M Hassan 25, Sasikanth 5/64, Prithvi Raj 3/72) and 251 for 5 in 85 overs (Akasth Reddy 65, Himalay Agarwal 60, Shoaib Md Khan 2/70,)

Andhra Pradesh 3, Hyderabad 1.

Elite Group C

Jharkhand versus Tripura (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur)

The match between Jharkhand and Tripura ended in a thrilling draw. Starting the fourth day at 146 for 2, Tripura were bowled out for 308 in their second innings. Set the target of 153 runs to win, Jharkhand had scored 144 for 7 before the day's play ended.

Jharkhand 409 in 111.4 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 134, Deobrat 150, Ishan Kishan 39, Neelambuj Vats 5/50) and 144 for 7 in 21.5 overs (Kumar Deobrat 38, Saurabh Tiwary 37, Shahbaz Nadeem 20, Saurabh Das 2/64) draw Tripura 253 in 89.4 overs (RH Saha 48*, NN Sen 35, Rahul Shukla 4/38, Anukul Roy 2/36) and 308 in 108.3 overs (Udiyan Bose 91, BB Ghosh 61, Neelambuj Vats 55*, Utkarsh Singh 3/65, Anukul Roy 2/42, R Shukla 2/70)

Jharkhand 3, Tripura.

Goa versus Rajasthan (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Rajasthan crushed Goa by 10 wickets to gain 7 points. Starting the fourth day at 199 for 5, Goa could add only 96 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 299. Rajasthan chased down target without losing a wicket.

Rajasthan 513 for 8 d in 138 overs (Robin Bist 169*, Lomror 89, Menaria 76, L Garg 3/127, AS Desai 2/64) and 27 for 0 in 5 overs (Bist 15*, Gautam 11*) beat Goa 244 in 80 overs (Kauthankar 48, Sunil Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4/86) and 295 in 69.1 overs (Sagun Kamat 96, Amit Verma 118, Rahul Chahar 5/81, TM-UL- Haq 4/87) by 10 wickets

Rajasthan 7, Goa 0.

Services versus Odisha (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

The match between Odisha and Services ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 64 for 1, Odisha had strolled to 256 for 5 before the match ended.

Services 417 for 8 d in 141 overs (Hathwala 115*, Rajat Paliwal 62, Navneet Singh 64, Govinda Poddar 2/85, Raut 2/103) draw Odisha 177 in 86.2 overs (Raut 56, Biplab Samantray 41, Arun Bamal 4/61) and 256 for 5 in 110 overs (D Samantray 102, , Sarangi 46*, S Mishra 30, Arun Bamal 2/58, Zahid 1/78)

Services 3, Odisha 1.

Plate Group

Sikkim versus Meghalaya (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

The match between Sikkim and Meghalaya ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 72 for 2, Sikkim had scored 304 for 4 before the match ended.

Meghalaya 826 for 7 d in 171.4 overs (Raj Biswa 175, P Bisht 343, Yogesh Nagar 148, Gurinder Singh 101*, Milind Kumar 2/180, Lee Young Lepcha 2/157) draw Sikkim 219 in 63 overs (Milind Kumar 117, Gurinder Singh 3/71) and 304 for 4 in 108 overs (Milind Kumar 127*, Lamichaney 70, Gurinder Singh 3/84)

Meghalaya 3, Sikkim 1.

With the win over Mumbai, defending champions Vidarbha have qualified for the quarter-finals stage with 28 points.

In Group B, Madhya Pradesh is currently top of points table with 24 points. With the win over Goa, Rajasthan have moved to the points table of Elite Group C with 44 points. In Plate Group, Uttarakhand is currently at the top with 37 points.

From Group A and Group B, combined top 5 teams will qualify for the knockout stages. In Group C, top two teams will qualify and from Plate Group only 1 team will qualify for the knockout games.

The final league matches will begin from January 7, 2019.

