Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishan Porel reveals how small tweaks in his bowling action have worked wonders

Ishan Porel has been one of the main reasons behind Bengal making it to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy

Ishan Porel first burst onto the scene during India's successful campaign at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, Porel formed a fearsome trio who dismantled every team which came India's way.

However, unlike the other two pacers who found suitors in the IPL auction, Porel was ignored. Moreover, he had an unimpressive season to follow as he managed to pick up only 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.

However, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season could not have started better for Porel as he has already claimed 15 wickets in just four matches. He missed a few games for Bengal, who are into the semi-finals, owing to his India A duties away to New Zealand.

Porel is one of the major reasons behind Bengal's strong showings this season, with the pacer revealing the exact tweak he made in his bowling action, which has resulted in him gaining an extra yard of pace. Porel said,

“During the Duleep Trophy this season, Amol sir sent me clips of Prasidh Krishna (Karnataka pacer) and my bowling actions. The videos captured how my front leg was collapsing (at the time of landing), while Prasidh’s front leg was a lot straighter. Sir’s advice was that a straighter front leg would help me generate more pace.

“I started planning the necessary correction. But a complete change in action was not possible since I was playing back-to-back matches. So I worked on strength and mobility of my legs while bowling at the nets.”

Porel's hardwork paid off as he was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 IPL auction, and the pacer will now play alongside fellow Bengal player and experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami.

In the absence of the experienced Ashok Dinda, Porel has stepped up for his Ranji team this season, and he will be a key factor to Bengal's chances this season.

The likes of Nagarkoti and Mavi have not been able to feature consistently in any form of cricket due to long-term injuries. And Porel said that fast bowlers should learn to deal with such unavoidable injuries.

“Fast bowlers will have to deal with injuries, you can’t avoid them. You just have to learn to handle them. At the same time, you have to remain grounded and not get carried away by ambitions.”