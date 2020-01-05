Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Prithvi Shaw rushed to NCA after sustaining shoulder injury

Mumbai batsman, Prithvi Shaw had picked up a shoulder injury while fielding against Karnataka in a group match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Friday, 3 January. The scans revealed that the right-handed batsman suffered a labral tear of the shoulder. Hence, BCCI has asked him to report him to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Prithvi Shaw had been in fantastic touch ever since he made his return to competitive cricket after the suspension. He piled up a mountain of runs while batting for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. His consistent performances earned him a place in the India 'A' squad for the approaching New Zealand tour. However, the 20-year-old's unfortunate injury has put a question mark on his participation in the upcoming matches.

After the culmination of the third day's play, Mumbai's manager Ajinkya Naik told TOI,

"We got a mail from the BCCI today asking Prithvi to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for assessment of the extent of the injury. He has left for Bengaluru."

Disclosing the seriousness of the injury sustained by Shaw, Naik added,

"He couldn't even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known. He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA."

Since Prithvi Shaw could not bat in the second innings, Karnataka got a target of only 126 runs in the fourth innings. Devdutt Padikkal's half-century helped Karnataka win the match by 5 wickets.

As far as Shaw's fitness is concerned, it will be intriguing to see the results of BCCI's medical tests at NCA. A serious injury could even make him doubtful for IPL 2020.