Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Prithvi Shaw scores record-breaking double hundred; debutants Chandigarh register innings win

11 Dec 2019

Mumbai's opener, Prithvi Shaw has made a magnificent return to First Class cricket as the former India U-19 skipper registered a double century against Baroda on Wednesday (11th December). The right-handed batsman had scored 61 runs in the first innings and had shown great intent in that knock as well.

Mumbai took the first innings lead yet Prithvi batted with the same approach in the second innings. He aggregated 202 runs off just 179 deliveries to own the record of the fastest First Class double century for Indian domestic teams. Shaw hit 19 fours and 7 sixes during his record-breaking innings. He received good support from his captain, Suryakumar Yadav who remained unbeaten on 102 off 70 balls.

Fastest first-class 200s for Indian domestic teams in last 25 years (by balls):-



174 - Prithvi Shaw for Mumbai, today

175 - Shreyas Iyer for Mumbai, 2015

185 - Rohit Sharma for Mumbai, 2009

188 - Sachin Tendulkar for Mumbai, 1998 (tour match v AUS) — Kausthub (@kaustats) December 11, 2019

Baroda face a stiff challenge of chasing 544 runs to win the match. With one day of action still left, it will be intriguing to see if Mumbai can seal the deal tomorrow or Baroda pulls off a miracle.

Chandigarh record big win on debut

Playing their first ever match in Ranji Trophy history, Chandigarh recorded a memorable innings win against Arunachal Pradesh. Chandigarh had won the toss and chose to bowl first at home. Shresth Nirmohi took 5 wickets for Chandigarh as they sent the visitors packing for 147 runs in 44.2 overs. Techi Neri was the top-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh with 45 runs.

In reply, the Chandigarh batsmen decimated the opposition bowlers. Opener Arslan Khan recorded a double hundred while his opening partner Shivam Bhambri played a knock of 105 runs. Captain Manan Vohra too slammed a century before the home side declared their innings at 503/2. The highlighting statistic of this innings was Chandigarh's high run-rate of 6.62 runs per over.

Trailing by 356 runs, Arunachal Pradesh could only score 183 runs in the second innings before losing all their wickets. Rahul Dalal waged a lone battle for his side but his 81 runs could not save the day. Gurinder Singh was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 6/50 in the second innings.