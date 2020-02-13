Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pondicherry head coach J Arun Kumar cites inference from outside as reason for his resignation

J Arun Kumar

On 12th February, 2020, reports had emerged that J Arun Kumar, Pondicherry’s head coach had resigned from his post, with unnamed officials citing his health as a possible reason.

However, a day later, the former cricketer has come out on Twitter and quelled those speculations, stating that that couldn’t have been farther from the truth. In fact, he elaborately tweeted the problems that had been plaguing the Pondicherry outfit and what had ultimately, led him to quit his job.

Arun Kumar quipped that there had been incessant interference from someone on the outside, thereby making the team environment considerably toxic and untenable.

Thank u people for the concern & wishes. I’m hale & hearty & contrary to reports, I HAVEN'T resigned as head coach of the Pondicherry team due to my health. I quit due to constant interference from an official, which made the dressing room environment toxic to say the least. — J Arun Kumar (@arunonline1975) February 13, 2020

Additionally, he went on to add that it had become suffocating for him to deal with such interferences, especially when it involved each matter that was related to the team.

It was suffocating to work in a system with constant interference in all matters related to the team. That said, I wish the boys the very best. They are a wonderful bunch. — J Arun Kumar (@arunonline1975) February 13, 2020

The timing of the resignation and the subsequent revelation is startling, considering Pondicherry have given an extremely decent account of themselves throughout the 2019-20 domestic season.

A few months ago, they made it to the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, meaning that they would now be placed in Group C. Additionally, they kept themselves in the hunt for qualification to the knock-out stages of the Ranji Trophy, before Goa stole a march on them, in light of the latter’s commanding position in their final encounter against Mizoram.