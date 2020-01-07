Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Punjab captain Mandeep Singh bats for DRS after twin howlers against Shubman Gill

To reduce umpiring howlers, Punjab captain Mandeep Singh wants the Decision Review System (DRS) to be introduced in the Ranji Trophy. Singh's comments follow Punjab's home loss to Delhi based on a first-innings lead which saw youngster Shubman Gill given out twice in a controversial manner.

Although the first decision was overturned after Gill allegedly abused umpire Paschim Pathak, the second innings' caught-behind howler by the same umpire sealed Gill's fate. Talking to reporters, Singh explained that most of the captains in the tournament were in favor of having DRS.

“I don’t know what the other captains are saying but I know when we talk to each other, everyone is in favour of having DRS in the domestic cricket.”

Mandeep Singh believes Shubman Gill would have benefitted from DRS

The Punjab captain, who is the second-highest scorer in Ranji Trophy this season with 474 runs, went on record to say that their premier batsman, Gill, would have benefitted had the DRS been in place for the Ranji Trophy and the result could also have been entirely different. Singh said:

"He (Shubman Gill) was our main wicket and getting a raw decision twice didn’t do any good to us in the context of the match. The last day has been rained out you never know how these things can impact a match."