Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Top 10 performers of the tournament

Jaydev Unadkat troubled the batsmen with his left-arm pace in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 (Image courtesy: PTI)

The 2019-20 edition of India's elite domestic first-class tournament Ranji Trophy culminated behind closed doors in Rajkot with Saurashtra defeating Bengal by the virtue of their first innings lead to claim their maiden title. Arpit Vasavada won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning century in the grand finale.

All in all, it was an eventful season of Ranji Trophy where several upcoming stars of the cricketing world got an opportunity to showcase their talent. The heavyweights, Mumbai could not clear the first round of the competition while Jammu and Kashmir impressed by recording six wins in the tourney.

Here's a look at the top 10 performers of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Most Runs - Rahul Dalal, Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Dalal scored a double century against Mizoram

The 28-year-old batsman from Haryana, Rahul Dalal topped the run charts in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 with 1340 runs in just 9 matches. He was the only batsman to touch the four-figure mark this year which shows how impressive he was. The right-handed batsman scored a majority of his runs against Mizoram.

Playing for Arunachal Pradesh, the top-order batsman thrived the Mizoram bowlers with a knock of 178 runs in the first innings. He later registered a double hundred in the second innings to aggregate nearly 400 runs in the same match. Dalal breached the 200-run milestone once again with his knock of 267* against Nagaland.

Most Wickets - Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat led Saurashtra from the front

The captain of the winning team, Jaydev Unadkat led his team from the front with 67 wickets in 10 matches. The left-arm fast bowler took 7 five-wicket hauls in this competition and in three games, he finished with a ten-wicket haul. He played a match-winning role for his team in the semifinal against Gujarat.

Unadkat picked up 7/56 in the second innings to send the opposition team packing. He even picked six wickets each in the two innings of Saurashtra's match against Baroda. He will now be keen on continuing his fine form from red-ball to white-ball cricket when he takes the field for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

