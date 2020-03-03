Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Wriddhiman Saha set to play for Bengal in the final

Wriddhiman Saha will return to the domestic arena

What's the story?

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has included Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Wriddhiman Saha in Bengal's squad for the final match of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The Sunrisers Hyderabad player will likely replace Abhishek Raman in the playing XI.

The background

Saha has been one of the top wicket-keeper batsmen of the nation in the longest format of the game. Although he was the team's first choice glovesman heading into the New Zealand tour, the team management decided to pick Rishabh Pant in the playing XI ahead of Saha.

The Bengal-based player warmed the bench in both the Tests as he returned home without playing a match. With the Indian team not scheduled to play a Test until November, it seemed like Saha would directly play a match in IPL 2020. But CAB has now picked him in their Ranji Trophy squad.

The heart of the matter

As reported by the PTI, along with Saha, uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami will also join Bengal's squad. The duo will replace the injured Koushik Ghosh and Golam Mustafa in the 16-man group. The sources state that Saha will be replacing opener Raman, who has struggled this season.

It is noteworthy that this will be Saha's first appearance for Bengal since the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy where he turned up for his state in four games.

What's next?

The second semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 is currently underway in Rajkot where Gujarat and Saurashtra are battling against each other. It will be interesting to see which team join Bengal in the final.