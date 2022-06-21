Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Final, Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai: Who will win the final?

Madhya Pradesh will square off against Mumbai in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting June 22 (Wednesday).

Madhya Pradesh defeated Bengal in the first semi-final. Himanshu Mantri scored a ton in the first innings.

Kumar Kartikeya picked up a fifer in the second innings and finished with eight scalps in the match as they knocked over Bengal on 175 in the second innings to win the game by 174 runs. Thus, MP qualified for their first Ranji Trophy final since the 1998-99 season.

Mumbai, on the other hand, reached their 47th Ranji Trophy final on the basis of the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh in their semi-final clash.

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat as he scored twin tons and was well-supported by Armaan Jaffer in the second innings as the right-handed batter scored a century as well.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Uttar Pradesh on 180 in the first innings to take the lead on the basis of which they qualified for yet another final.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have experienced players on their side who have stepped up in crunch situations to help them qualify for the final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

Will Madhya Pradesh (MP) beat Mumbai (MUM)?

Kumar Kartikeya picked up a fifer in the second semi-final (Image Courtesy: Naidunia)

Madhya Pradesh have been brilliant so far and surprised everyone by entering the final. They face Mumbai, the domestic heavyweights, and it will be a tough test for them.

If they can play to their potential, they will certainly have a chance to challenge Mumbai in the final.

Mumbai will be chasing their 42nd title and have a well-balanced unit. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison and the side has looked flawless in the competition so far.

They certainly start as favorites and with their record in the final, expect them to lift another title when they meet Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

Prediction: Mumbai (MUM) to win this contest.

LIVE POLL Q. Prithvi Shaw to score a century? Yes No 2 votes so far