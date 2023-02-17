Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Day 2: Arpit Vasavada puts Saurashtra in command against Bengal

Saurashtra batter Arpit Vasavada (81* off 155) continued his great form with the bat to put his side in control of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal at the Eden Gardens on Friday, February 17.

After Saurashtra’s bowlers did a great job on Day 1 of the final, bowling out Bengal for 174, the batters lifted the team to 317/5 by Stumps on Day 2. Apart from Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57*) also made crucial contributions.

Saurashtra resumed their first innings at 81/2, with Harvik Desai unbeaten on 38 and nightwatchman Chetan Sakariya on two. Desai went on to complete a well-deserved half-century, but fell for exactly 50, trapped lbw by Mukesh Kumar. Sakariya was next to go for eight, cleaned up by Ishan Porel. At 109/4, Bengal were in the contest in the Ranji Trophy final.

Jackson and Vasavada added 95 runs for the fifth wicket to give Saurashtra the ascendancy. Jackson’s 59 came off 105 balls and included 10 hits to the fence. The excellent partnership came to an end when Jackson top-edged a short ball off Porel to long leg.

Vasavada-Jani take Saurashtra past 300 in Ranji Trophy final

After Jackson’s exit, Vasavada and Jani ended Saurashtra did not lose any further wickets, taking their team past the 300-run mark. Vasavada, who smashed a double hundred in the semi-final against Karnataka, looked in command again. He struck 11 fours in his fluent knock. Jani also found boundaries at regular intervals. His 100-ball 57* featured 10 fours.

The duo added an unbroken 113 by Stumps on Day 2 of the summit clash in Kolkata. With a lead of 143 and five first-innings wickets still in hand, Saurashtra look set to lay their hands on the Ranji Trophy crown for the second time, unless Bengal find some inspiration to turn things around in the next couple of days.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Brief scores

Saurashtra (317/5) lead Bengal (174) by 143 runs - Arpit Vasavada 81*, Chirag Jani 57*, Sheldon Jackson 59, Harvik Desai 50; Ishan Porel 2/72

