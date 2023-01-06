Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 4, Day 4 Round-up: Andhra, Goa, MP register wins; Mumbai-Tamil Nadu clash ends in a draw

Andhra beat Hyderabad by 154 runs in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Vizianagaram on Friday, January 6. Chasing an improbable 401, Hyderabad began Day 4 on 75/2. They were all-out for 246 in 73.3 overs as KV Sasikanth starred with 5/68, while Kodavandla Sudharsan picked up 3/48.

In the same group, the Mumbai-Tamil Nadu match ended in a draw. Resuming their second innings on 380/4, Tamil Nadu finished on 548 as Vijay Shankar scored 103.

In an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Goa defeated Kerala by seven wickets. Resuming their second innings on 172/6, Kerala were bowled out for 200 as Mohit Redkar picked up 6/73.

Ishaan Gadekar, who had 105 in the first innings, chipped in with 67* in the second as Goa chased down a target of 155 with ease. In other Group C games, Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets, while Services got the better of Puducherry by 5 wickets.

In an Elite Group D game of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Madhya Pradesh defeated Vidarbha by 205 runs. Chasing a target of 407, Vidarbha were bundled out for 201 as Avesh Khan claimed 5/44 to go with his first-innings seven-fer.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 4 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Nagaland (433 & 120/1) drew with Odisha (535/8 d)

Bengal (387 & 206/7 d) drew with Uttarakhand (272 & 69/0)

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Haryana took the first innings lead after posting 365 in the first innings 🏻 🏻



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…



#RanjiTrophy | #UPvHAR | @mastercardindia The Uttar Pradesh-Haryana contest ended in a draw, with Uttar Pradesh 72-1 in the second innings following on.Haryana took the first innings lead after posting 365 in the first inningsScorecard The Uttar Pradesh-Haryana contest ended in a draw, with Uttar Pradesh 72-1 in the second innings following on.Haryana took the first innings lead after posting 365 in the first innings 👍🏻👍🏻 Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… #RanjiTrophy | #UPvHAR | @mastercardindia https://t.co/IG9XktleYQ

Haryana (365) drew with Uttar Pradesh (197 & 72/1 f/o)

Baroda (355 & 216/6) drew with Himachal Pradesh (556/8)

Elite Group B

Andhra (135 & 462) beat Hyderabad (197 & 246) by 154 runs

Maharashtra (594/9 d) drew with Assam (274 & 309/6)

Mumbai (481 & 137/3) drew with Tamil Nadu (144 & 548)

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (92 & 470/9 d) drew with Rajasthan (287 & 194/4)

Goa (311 & 157/3) beat Kerala (265 & 200) by seven wickets

Karnataka (366 & 128/3) beat Chhattisgarh (311 & 177) by seven wickets

Services (466/7 d & 67/5) beat Puducherry (216 & 313) by 5 wickets

Elite Group D

Chandigarh (455/3) drew Tripura

Madhya Pradesh (309 & 257/5 d) beat Vidarbha (160 & 201) by 205 runs

Plate

Sikkim (157 & 122/4) drew with Bihar (157)

Meghalaya (610/6 d & 132/3 d) beat Arunachal Pradesh (331 & 185) by 226 runs

Poll : 0 votes