Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 2 Round-up: Prithvi Shaw slams 379, Saurashtra inflict innings defeat on Hyderabad

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 11, 2023 06:20 PM IST
Australia A v India A - Tour Match: Day 3
Prithvi Shaw scored a scintillating 379 against Assam. Pic: Getty Images

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw carried on his blazing form in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Assam on Wednesday, January 11 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati. Resuming his innings at 240*, he went on to clobber 379 off 383 balls, striking 49 fours and four sixes. Shaw was looking good for 400 when he was trapped lbw by Riyan Parag.

The 23-year-old batter now holds the record for the second-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy, after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 443. Shaw and Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (191 off 302) added a mammoth 401 runs for the third wicket. Mumbai declared on 687/4. In response, Assam were 129/1 at stumps on Day 2.

In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Saurashtra (327) thumped a lethargic Hyderabad (79 & 191) by an innings and 57 runs at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed 4/34 as Hyderabad were bowled out cheaply in their second innings on Day 2 of the contest.

In an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Karnataka reached 380/8 against Rajasthan (129). Shreyas Gopal 95 and Manish Pandey 75* played fine knocks as Karnataka built a lead of 251 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 5 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Bengal (189/9) trail Baroda (269) by 80 runs

Haryana (56/2) trail Nagaland (88) by 32 runs

Odisha (191 & 29/0) trail Himachal Pradesh (258) by 38 runs

Uttar Pradesh (107/6) vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group B

Assam (129/1) trail Mumbai (687/4 d) by 558 runs

A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw . Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team , it’s job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India. https://t.co/kD9kmMRUGX

Delhi (19/1) trail Andhra (459/9 d) by 440 runs

Saurashtra (327) beat Hyderabad (79 & 191) by an innings and 57 runs

Tamil Nadu (267/4) trail Maharashtra (446) by 177 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (103 & 258/3) lead Chhattisgarh (113) by 248 runs

Puducherry (299/6) lead Goa (223) by 76 runs

Services (167/6) trail Kerala (327) by 160 runs

Karnataka (380/8) lead Rajasthan (129) by 251 runs

Elite Group D

Tripura (96 & 70/1) trail Railways (337) by 171 runs

Gujarat (159/4) trail Madhya Pradesh (312) by 153 runs

Vidarbha (11/0) vs Chandigarh

In the list of highest individual scores in FC cricket..#16 - Matthew Hayden 380 for Aus v Zim at Perth in 2003 #17 - Prithvi Shaw 379 for Mumbai today #18 - Sanjay Manjrekar 377 for Bombay v Hyderabad at Mumbai in 1991#19 - Brian Lara 375 for WI v Eng at St John's 1994

Jammu and Kashmir (176/6) vs Punjab

Plate

Sikkim (477/8) lead Arunachal Pradesh (213) by 264 runs

Manipur (220 & 12/1) need 17 runs vs Meghalaya (157 & 91)

Mizoram (36/2) trail Bihar (474) by 438 runs

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
