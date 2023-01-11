Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 2 Round-up: Prithvi Shaw slams 379, Saurashtra inflict innings defeat on Hyderabad

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw carried on his blazing form in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Assam on Wednesday, January 11 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati. Resuming his innings at 240*, he went on to clobber 379 off 383 balls, striking 49 fours and four sixes. Shaw was looking good for 400 when he was trapped lbw by Riyan Parag.
The 23-year-old batter now holds the record for the second-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy, after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 443. Shaw and Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (191 off 302) added a mammoth 401 runs for the third wicket. Mumbai declared on 687/4. In response, Assam were 129/1 at stumps on Day 2.
In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Saurashtra (327) thumped a lethargic Hyderabad (79 & 191) by an innings and 57 runs at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed 4/34 as Hyderabad were bowled out cheaply in their second innings on Day 2 of the contest.
In an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Karnataka reached 380/8 against Rajasthan (129). Shreyas Gopal 95 and Manish Pandey 75* played fine knocks as Karnataka built a lead of 251 runs.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 5, Day 2
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 5 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Bengal (189/9) trail Baroda (269) by 80 runs
Haryana (56/2) trail Nagaland (88) by 32 runs
Odisha (191 & 29/0) trail Himachal Pradesh (258) by 38 runs
Uttar Pradesh (107/6) vs Uttarakhand
Elite Group B
Assam (129/1) trail Mumbai (687/4 d) by 558 runs
Delhi (19/1) trail Andhra (459/9 d) by 440 runs
Saurashtra (327) beat Hyderabad (79 & 191) by an innings and 57 runs
Tamil Nadu (267/4) trail Maharashtra (446) by 177 runs
Elite Group C
Jharkhand (103 & 258/3) lead Chhattisgarh (113) by 248 runs
Puducherry (299/6) lead Goa (223) by 76 runs
Services (167/6) trail Kerala (327) by 160 runs
Karnataka (380/8) lead Rajasthan (129) by 251 runs
Elite Group D
Tripura (96 & 70/1) trail Railways (337) by 171 runs
Gujarat (159/4) trail Madhya Pradesh (312) by 153 runs
Vidarbha (11/0) vs Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir (176/6) vs Punjab
Plate
Sikkim (477/8) lead Arunachal Pradesh (213) by 264 runs
Manipur (220 & 12/1) need 17 runs vs Meghalaya (157 & 91)
Mizoram (36/2) trail Bihar (474) by 438 runs
Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.