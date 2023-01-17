Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 6, Day 1 Round-up: Sarfaraz Khan’s dream run continues; Uttarakhand bundle out Baroda for 86

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan did not let the much-debated India snub affect him, scoring another century in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 encounter against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, January 17.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Elite Group B clash. Sarfaraz played a brilliant knock, scoring 125 off 155 balls, slamming 16 fours and four sixes. Delhi, however, did well to restrict Mumbai to 293 all out.

In another Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Tamil Nadu came up with an excellent batting effort against Assam, going to stumps on Day 1 at 386/4. Opener Narayan Jagadeesan scored a swift 125 off 152 balls. At close of play, Pradosh Paul was unbeaten on 99 and Vijay Shankar on 53.

In a Group A contest of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Agrim Tiwari shone with figures of 5/40 as Uttarakhand skittled out Baroda for 86. They went to stumps at 74/4 in response. Anustup Majumdar’s 137* took Bengal to 335/6 vs Haryana.

In Group C, Sachin Baby 116* saw Kerala reach a fighting 224/6 at stumps against Karnataka.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Uttarakhand (74/4) trail Baroda (86) by 12 runs

Bengal (335/6) vs Haryana

Himachal Pradesh (285/6)

Odisha (222/5) vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group B

Andhra (256/5) vs Saurashtra

Tamil Nadu (386/4) vs Assam

Mumbai (293) vs Delhi

Maharashtra (353/5) vs Hyderabad

Elite Group C

Puducherry (217/7) vs Jharkhand

Rajasthan (330/8) vs Chhattisgarh

Goa (36/1) trail Services (175) by 139 runs

Kerala (224/6) vs Karnataka

Elite Group D

Gujarat (188/5) lead Vidarbha (74) by 114 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (52/0) vs Tripura

Railways (327/8) vs Chandigarh

Punjab (302/5) vs Madhya Pradesh

Plate

1st Semi Final - Bihar (329/6) vs Meghalaya

5th Place Play-off - Mizoram (2/0) trail Arunachal Pradesh (199) by 197 runs

2nd Semi Final - Manipur (46/1) trail Sikkim (229) by 183 runs

