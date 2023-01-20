Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 6, Day 4 Round-up: Delhi beat Mumbai by 8 wickets; Bengal rout Haryana by innings and 50 runs

Delhi completed a convincing eight-wicket victory over Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, January 20. Mumbai resumed their second innings on 168/9 and were bowled out for 170.

Delhi needed only 95 for victory and raced home in 15.3 overs, losing only two wickets. In the other Group B games, Tamil Nadu hammered Assam by an innings and 70 runs, while Saurashtra went down to Andhra by 150 runs despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s 91.

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Bengal thumped Haryana by an innings and 50 runs. Pacer Akash Deep, who had claimed a five-fer in the first innings, shone in the second essay as well, claiming 5/51.

In Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Rajasthan got the better of Chhattisgarh by 167 runs. Manav Suthar starred with 6/116 as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 262 in a chase of 430. In other matches in the group, Jharkhand defeated Puducherry by 10 wickets, while Goa beat Services by an innings and 4 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Baroda (86 & 336/7) drew with Uttarakhand (199)

Bengal (419) beat Haryana (163 & 206 f/o) by innings and 50 runs

Himachal Pradesh (346 & 263/3 d) drew with Nagaland (233 & 31/4)

Uttar Pradesh (362) drew with Odisha (226 & 335/4 d)

Elite Group B

Andhra (415 & 164/7 d) beat Saurashtra (237 & 192) by 150 runs

Tamil Nadu (540) beat Assam (266 & 204 f/o) by an innings and 70 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic -wicket haul, Delhi chased down the target and won by 8 wickets on Day 4



#RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM | @mastercardindia



Take a look at how the action unfolded

bcci.tv/videos/5558923… After restricting Mumbai to 170 in the second innings courtesy of Divij Mehra's superb-wicket haul, Delhi chased down the target and won by 8 wickets on Day 4Take a look at how the action unfolded After restricting Mumbai to 170 in the second innings courtesy of Divij Mehra's superb 5️⃣-wicket haul, Delhi chased down the target and won by 8 wickets on Day 4 👏👏#RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM | @mastercardindia Take a look at how the action unfolded 🎥bcci.tv/videos/5558923… https://t.co/o3A8BvkhLG

Delhi (369 & 97/2) beat Mumbai (293 & 170) by 8 wickets

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (412 & 73/0) beat Puducherry (231 & 250) by 10 wickets

Rajasthan (360 & 268/3 d) beat Chhattisgarh (199 & 262) by 167 runs

Goa (483/9 d) beat Services (175 & 304) by an innings and 4 runs

Karnataka (485/9 d) drew with Kerala (342 & 96/4)

Elite Group D

Jammu and Kashmir (446/6 d) drew with Tripura (76/4)

Chandigarh (485/8 d) drew with Railways (386 & 71/1)

Plate

1st Semi Final - Bihar (428 & 164) beat Meghalaya (134 & 156) by 302 runs

2nd Semi Final - Manipur (166 & & 340/8) beat Sikkim (229 & 273) by 2 wickets

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes