Ranji Trophy 2022-23: When and Where to watch quarterfinals?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinals round started earlier today at four different stadiums in India. The quarterfinal matches will be played from January 31 to February 4, with the winners booking a place in the semifinals.

The eight teams that have qualified for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinals are Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Jharkhand, Bengal, Saurashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. Defending champions Madhya Pradesh are up against Andhra a Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, while Punjab are taking on Saurashtra at Rajkot's SCA Stadium.

Jharkhand have traveled to Kolkata to battle Bengal at the Eden Gardens, and the match between Karnataka and Uttarakhand is taking place at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Jharkhand vs. Bengal quarterfinal had an early start time of 9:00 AM, whereas the other three matches started at 9:30 AM.

Star Sports 2 to telecast Saurashtra vs. Punjab quarterfinal of Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Only one of the four quarterfinal matches is live on TV. Fans can watch the match between Saurashtra and Punjab on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Fans can follow the live scorecard of the four matches on Sportskeeda right here.

How to live stream Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches?

While only one quarterfinal match is being telecasted, the live streaming option is available for all four matches. Fans can stream the games live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

Disney+ Hotstar allows five minutes of live streaming for free users. To watch the entire match live, fans will have to buy a subscription.

Some popular names of Indian cricket like Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Chetan Sakariya and Siddarth Kaul are playing in the quarterfinals. It will be exciting to see which four teams make it to the semifinals.

