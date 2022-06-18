Mumbai enter Ranji Trophy final for 47th time after declaring with mammoth 746-run lead over UP

Mumbai bossed their way into the Ranji Trophy 2022 final after declaring their second innings at 533 for four in the second semi-final against Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Bengaluru. They had a massive lead of 746 runs.

While the match ended in a one-sided draw, Mumbai progressed to the final for the 47th time on the basis of having taken the first-innings lead. They scored 393 in their first innings before restricting UP to 180.

The result was a foregone conclusion much before Day 5 began. Mumbai resumed the last day at 449 for four, with Sarfaraz Khan on 23 and Shams Mulani on 10. With no pressure at all, the partnership carried on with ease as Sarfaraz (59*) helped himself to yet another impressive knock.

Mulani also enjoyed himself and remained undefeated on 51 when the curtains were brought down on the Ranji Trophy 2022 2nd semi-final.

The Yashasvi Jaiswal show in the Ranji Trophy 2022 2nd semi-final

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had an unforgettable match for Mumbai. Coming into the Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final having already notched up a hundred in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand, he crossed three figures in both innings as UP’s bowlers failed to create any impression on him.

Jaiswal scored 100 off 227 in the first innings after Mumbai were asked to bat first and played a major role in his team overcoming captain Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal for a duck. Keeper-batter Hardik Tamore also contributed a crucial 115 while Mulani chipped in with 50 as Mumbai put up an impressive 393 in their first innings.

Tushar Deshpande (3/34), Mohit Avasthi (3/39) and Tanush Kotian (3/35) then came up with wonderful bowling performances to restrict UP to 180. Shivam Mavi’s 48 was the top score in UP’s innings.

#RanjiTrophy | #Cricket Mumbai is back and how. 47th Ranji Trophy Final.They will meet Madhya Pradesh, who was the first team to beat Mumbai (then Bombay) in a Ranji Trophy final back in 1947-48.Emergence of an old rivalry in the history of Ranji Trophy. Mumbai is back and how. 47th Ranji Trophy Final. They will meet Madhya Pradesh, who was the first team to beat Mumbai (then Bombay) in a Ranji Trophy final back in 1947-48. Emergence of an old rivalry in the history of Ranji Trophy. #RanjiTrophy | #Cricket

Keen to make up for his first-innings duck, Shaw smashed a 71-ball 64 before being dismissed in the second innings. At the other end, Jaiswal took 54 balls to get off the mark. However, he was hungry to make an impact yet again and kept batting with great determination. Jaiswal (181) and Armaan Jaffer (127) featured in a mammoth second-wicket stand of 286 as Mumbai continued their domination in the Ranji Trophy 2022 2nd semi-final.

Following the dismissals of Jaiswal and Jaffer, Sarfaraz and Mulani continued to frustrate UP. The formalities were completed when Mumbai declared on 533 for four and booked their place in yet another Ranji Trophy final.

In the summit clash, Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh, who defeated Bengal by 174 runs in the first semi-final.

Also Read: Kumar Kartikeya claims 5 as Madhya Pradesh thump Bengal by 174 runs to reach Ranji Trophy final for 1st time since 1998-99

