Karun Nair smashes 152*, Ajinkya Rahane dismissed for duck in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Day 1, Round 2)

Karnataka batter Karun Nair hit an unbeaten 152 off 267 balls in the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Jammu & Kashmir in Chennai on Day 1 of Round 2. Nair held the innings together even as his team stumbled from 164 for 2 to 268 for 6.
In the Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Elite Group H clash in Guwahati, it was brothers’ day out as Baba Indrajith scored 127 while Baba Aparajith was unbeaten on 101. Tamil Nadu ended the opening day on 308 for 4.
There were a quite a few tons registered on Thursday in the Ranji Trophy. Gujarat’s Karan Patel and Het Patel scored 120 and 146* against Kerala. Mandeep Singh scored 130* and Anmol Malhotra 100 for Punjab vs Haryana.
In the Elite Group D contest Ahmedabad, Mumbai were rolled over for 163 vs Goa. Ajinkya Rahane registered a duck as Lakshay Garg (6/46) and Amit Yadav (4/47) ran through the Mumbai line-up.
Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 1 of Round 2
Here’s a round up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 1 of Round 2:
Elite, Group B (Cuttack)
Bengal vs Hyderabad
Bengal 1st innings - 242
Hyderabad 1st innings - 15/2
Chandigarh vs Baroda
Chandigarh 1st innings - 168
Baroda 1st Innings - 80/1
Elite, Group H (Guwahati)
Jharkhand vs Delhi
Jharkhand 1st innings - 251
Delhi -28/1
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu 1st innings - 308/4
Plate Group (Kolkata)
Bihar vs Sikkim
Bihar 1st innings - 315/4
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland
Arunachal Pradesh 1st innings - 216
Nagaland 1st innings - 104/1
Manipur vs Mizoram
Manipur 1st innings - 197
Mizoram 1st innings - 79/4
Elite, Group A (Rajkot)
Gujarat vs Kerala
Gujarat 1st innings - 334/6
Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)
Meghalaya vs Madhya Pradesh
Meghalaya 1st innings - 61
Madhya Pradesh 1st innings - 141/2
Elite, Group C (Chennai)
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir
Karnataka 1st innings - 268/8
Puducherry vs Railways
Puducherry 1st innings - 284/5
Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)
Saurashtra vs Odisha
Saurashtra 1st innings - 325/4
Mumbai vs Goa
Mumbai 1st innings - 163
Goa 1st innings - 114/2
Elite, Group E (Thumba)
Andhra vs Services
Andhra 1st innings 277/3
Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan
Uttarakhand 1st innings - 228/5
Elite, Group F (Delhi)
Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura
Himachal Pradesh 1st innings - 304/6
Punjab vs Haryana
Punjab 1st innings - 368/5
Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)
Vidarbha vs Maharashtra
Vidarbha 1st innings - 270/3
Elite, Group G (Rohtak)
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh
Assam 1st innings - 265
Uttar Pradesh 1st innings - 10/0