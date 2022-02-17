Ranji Trophy 2022, Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Delhi and Tamil Nadu will lock horns in the first match of Elite Group H in the Ranji Trophy at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday, February 17.

Delhi bagged two wins and a defeat in the previous Ranji Trophy season, while five games ended in draws. Though they had a decent squad, they failed to make it to the knockouts.

With some strong names back in the lineup this time, the Pradeep Sangwan-led Delhi side look impressive enough to create an impact from the first match of this year’s First-Class premier red ball competition.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu also had a disastrous campaign last time, with just two wins from eight games. They will look for changed fortunes this season.

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group H

Date and Time: February 17-20, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Weather Report

The weather looks perfect for this four-day game, with both teams likely to enjoy the cool conditions at this venue. The temperatures could hover around 23-25 degrees Celsius, with no rain interruption expected.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be flat initially. As the match progresses, spinners should come into play. Batting in the fourth innings could be tough, with bowlers expected to dominate.

Probable XIs

Delhi

Jonty Sidhu, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivam Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh/Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht.

Tamil Nadu

Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan(w), Vijay Shankar (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Washington Sundar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Baba Aparajith.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Prediction

Both teams look pretty strong in both batting and bowling. Tamil Nadu have a very good spin attack, which could be key in the context of the game. R Sai Kishore and M Siddharth could play a key role in this match.

Prediction: The game is expected to end in a draw, but Tamil Nadu could take a first-innings lead.

TV Channel and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports

Live-Stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Vijay Shankar to score a half century? Yes No 1 votes so far