Ranji Trophy 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

India’s premier first-class competition, the Ranji Trophy, is all set for its return after a brief halt. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the return of the tournament in two phases - one before the IPL and the other post the cash-rich league.

A total of eight elite groups and a plate group have been designed with four sides in each elite group. The plate group will have a total of six teams.

All teams will play against each other in elite groups whereas all teams in the plate group will play against three teams in their group.

The tournament is all set to start from February 17, with the knockouts scheduled to return in the second phase after the IPL. Saurashtra are the defending champions while Mumbai leads the title tally with 41 wins.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 17 - 20

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM

Haryana vs Tripura, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Maharashtra vs Assam, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate, 9:30 AM

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate, 9:30 AM

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate, 9:30 AM

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Services vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM

Bengal vs Baroda, Elite Group B, 9:30 AM

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, 9:30 AM

Karnataka vs Railways, Elite Group C, 9:30 AM

Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry, Elite Group C, 9:30 AM

Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Odisha vs Goa, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

February 24-27

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Delhi vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate, 9:30 AM

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate, 9:30 AM

Manipur vs Mizoram, Plate, 9:30 AM

Punjab vs Haryana, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

Andhra vs Services, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

Gujarat vs Kerala, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B, 9:30 AM

Baroda vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, 9:30 AM

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C, 9:30 AM

Railways vs Puducherry, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Saurashtra vs Odisha, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Mumbai vs Goa, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic

48.6: Akhilesh Sahani

50.1: Suraj Tayam



Here's how Manipur's L. Kishan Singha scalped a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh. #RanjiTrophy | #MANvARP | @Paytm



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… 48.5: Kamsha Yangfo48.6: Akhilesh Sahani50.1: Suraj TayamHere's how Manipur's L. Kishan Singha scalped a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh.Scorecard 48.5: Kamsha Yangfo ✅48.6: Akhilesh Sahani ✅50.1: Suraj Tayam ✅Here's how Manipur's L. Kishan Singha scalped a hat-trick against Arunachal Pradesh. 👌 👌 #RanjiTrophy | #MANvARP | @Paytm Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… https://t.co/uywODqSCeq

March 3-6

Punjab vs Tripura, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Elite Group F, 9:30 AM

Vidarbha vs Assam, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G, 9:30 AM

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H, 9:30 AM

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate, 9:30 AM

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate, 9:30 AM

Rajasthan vs Services, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, 9:30 AM

Gujarat vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Elite Group A,9:30 AM

Bengal vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B,9:30 AM

Baroda vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B,9:30 AM

Karnataka vs Puducherry, Elite Group C, 9:30 AM

Railways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C,9:30 AM

Saurashtra vs Goa, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Mumbai vs Odisha, Elite Group D, 9:30 AM

Manipur vs Sikkim, Plate, 9:30 AM

Ranji Trophy 2022: Live Streaming

Star Sports and Hotstar will live stream a few selected matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Groups

Elite Group A: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya

Elite Group B: Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh

Elite Group C: Karnataka, Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Pondicherry

Elite Group D: Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa

Elite Group E: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services, Uttarakhand

Elite Group F: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura

Elite Group G: Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam

Elite Group H: Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh

Plate: Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Ranji Trophy 2022: Squads

Andhra

Srikar Bharat (c), S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ricky Bhui, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Naren Reddy, Prithvi Raj, Yash Sandeep, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Ahitesh Varma, and Tripurana Vijay.

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Khan Pathan (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Kartik Kakade, Gurjindersingh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, and Akshay More.

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Manoj Tiwary.

Gujarat

Bhargav Merai (c), Het Patel (vc), Rujul Bhatt, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Karan Patel, Priyesh Patel, Abhinav Tandel, and Parth Vaghani.

Mizoram

Taruwar Kohli (c), Bobby Zothansanga (vc), Abhay, Iqbal Abdulla, Uday Kaul, Lalmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Reuben Lalhruaizela, B Lalnunfela, Lalnunkima Varte, Michael Lalremkima, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Sumit Lama, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, K Vanlalruata, and Vikash Kumar.

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, and Arjun Tendulkar.

Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, and Aditya Jadeja.

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (vc), Ganesh Bhosle, Ganesh Satish, Praful Hinge, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Aditya Sarwate, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, and Yash Thakur.

Uttar Pradesh

Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, and Zeeshan Ansari.

Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar (c), Washington Sundar (vc), Baba Aparajith, Aswin Crist, Kaushik Gandhi, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Kavin, M Mohammed, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, and Lakshminarayanan Vignesh.

Sikkim

Akash Luitel, Ankur Malik, Nitesh Gupta, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Rajiv Malay, Md Saptulla, Nasun Tamang, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Sumit Singh, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, and Ashish Thapa.

NOTE: Remaining squads will be updated in due course of time.

