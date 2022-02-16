Ranji Trophy 2022, Hyderabad vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Hyderabad will take on Chandigarh in a Ranji Trophy match of Elite Group B. The Vikash Cricket Ground in Bhubaneshwar will host this encounter.

The Ranji Trophy is finally here after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyderabad and Chandigarh are in Elite Group B. Hyderabad had a horrible season in 2019-20. They were at the bottom of the points table with only one win in the entire season. They played eight matches, won just with six losses and a draw. Hanuma Vihari is their star player.

Hyderabad have the likes of Tilak Verma and Akshath Reddy in their squad. Tanmay Agarwal will lead them as they look to put up an improved display this season.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, had a good season in 2019-20. They played nine matches and won four of them. They didn’t lose any games as five matches ended in a draw. Chandigarh played in the Plate group that season while they’ll be playing in the Elite group this season.

Things won’t be easy for them but they will look to do well against strong teams. Manan Vohra is the captain of Chandigarh and is a very talented batter. They also have U-19 stars like Harnoor Singh and Raj Bawa in their squad who are coming off a triumphant campaign in the recent U-19 World Cup.

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Vikash Cricket Ground, Bhubaneshwar

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

It will be a typical Indian Test match wicket in Bhubaneshwar. Runs scoring will be easy initially but it’ll start spinning as the game progresses. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

It’ll be a bright sunny day in Bhubaneshwar with the maximum temperature being 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 51% and the weather will be clear for all the five days of the match.

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Akshath Reddy, Rahul Buddhi, Tilak Verma, Ravi Teja, Hanuma Vihari, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Prateek Reddy, Mickil Jaiswal

Chandigarh

Shivam Bhambri, Harnoor Singh, Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Raj Bawa, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Yuvraj Choudhary, Arjit Pannu, Jagjit Singh.

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Hyderabad had a forgettable season in 2019-20 while Chandigarh performed well. But a long time has passed since then and Hyderabad are now a quality team. They will start as the favorites for this match.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win this encounter.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Hanuma Vihari to score 70+ runs? Yes No 2 votes so far