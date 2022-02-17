Ranji Trophy 2022, Kerala vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Kerala and Meghalaya will lock horns in the first match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot, on Thursday, February 17.

Meghalaya moved from the Plate division to Elite Group A after their impressive returns in the previous season. Meanwhile, Kerala will face Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well apart from Meghalaya in their group this season.

Kerala are part of one of the toughest groups in the competition, and will be without their star batter Sanju Samson for this game. However, he will be a part of the XI in the remaining two group games after completing his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru. Sreesanth’s comeback to the squad after a nine-year-long gap is one of the talking points for the Kerala team.

Meghalaya, meanwhile, will rely on batters Chirag Khurana, Ravi Teja and captain Puneet Bisht. Dippu Sangma and Akash Choudhary will lead their pace attack, with Aryan Bora, a left-arm spinner, taking up the spin-bowling role.

Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A

Date and Time: February 17-20, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Weather Report

It is not expected to win on all four days. As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be sunny throughout the game. The temperature should hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Rajkot should be conducive to both batters and bowlers. Batters should be able to go for their shots after a watchful start. Pacers could get extra bounce with the new ball. Spinners are expected to get some turn from the third day onwards.

Probable XIs

Kerala

KC Akshay, Jalaj Saxena, P. Rahul, Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Varun Nayanar, MD Nidheesh, Sreesanth, Salman Nizar, NP Basil, Vinoop Manoharan.

Meghalaya

Chirag Khurana, Pringsang Sangma, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Chengkam Sangma, Puneet Bisht (c & wk), Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Sanjay Yadav, Nafees Siddique, Aryan Bora, Akash Choudhary, Dippu Sangma.

Kerala vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

Kerala are stronger than Meghalaya with both bat and ball. Though the Sachin Baby-led side is entering this game without their star batter Sanju Samson, Kerala are expected to start the tournament with a win against a weak Meghalaya side.

Prediction: Kerala to win.

