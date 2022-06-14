Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 100 as Mumbai post 260/5 against Uttar Pradesh on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals 

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a hard-fought century as Mumbai ended Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final 2 against Uttar Pradesh at 260 for 5 on Tuesday.

UP elected to field first after winning the toss at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. Mumbai got off to a poor start with the bat, losing skipper Prithvi Shaw for a duck in the first over.

Armaan Jaffer (10) also perished cheaply, trapped lbw by Shivam Mavi. Jaiswal and quarter-final hero Suved Parkar then steadied the innings. The partnership ended after the duo added 63 as Yash Dayal sent back Parkar for 32.

Following Parkar’s dismissal, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan (40 off 52) featured in another important stand of 83. Sarfaraz could not convert the start this time though as he was caught behind off Karan Sharma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to bring up a memorable hundred, which featured 15 fours. However, exactly on 100, he became Sharma’s second victim of the day.

Before his dismissal, Jaiswal and Hardik Tamore added 63 for the fifth wicket as Mumbai continued to fight back from a poor start. At stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals, Tamore was unbeaten on 51 and Shams Mulani on 10.

Himanshu Mantri slams 134* as MP end Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022 1st semis at 271/6

In the 1st semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 in Alur, Madhya Pradesh ended Day 1 on a strong 271 for 6 against Bengal. Opener Himanshu Mantri hit an unbeaten 134 off 280 balls after MP won the toss and batted first. Mantri’s impressive knock featured 15 fours and one six.

MP lost their other opener Yash Dubey cheaply as he was trapped lbw by Mukesh Kumar for nine. Shubham Sharma (17), Rajat Patidar (7) and skipper Aditya Shrivastava (10) also perished cheaply as MP found themselves in trouble at 97 for 4.

Mantri then found an able ally in Akshat Raghuwanshi (63) as the duo added 123 for the fifth wicket to put the batting side on top. Akash Deep, however, trapped Raghuwanshi and also cleaned up Saransh Jain for 17 to ensure that Bengal stayed in the contest.

