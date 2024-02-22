Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Quarter-Final matches, February 23-27

The Ranji Trophy 2024 has almost reached its final stage. The four quarterfinals will start on Friday, February 23. The two semifinals are scheduled to start on Saturday, March 2 and the final will be played on Sunday, March 10.

Vidarbha will lock horns against Karnataka in the first quarter-final of the season at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The second quarter-final will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai between Mumbai and Baroda.

Tamil Nadu will face Saurashtra in the third quarter-final of this edition of the Ranji Trophy at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The fourth quarter-final will witness Madhya Pradesh and Andhra locking horns against each other at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Vidarbha and Saurashtra finished in the first two places in Elite Group A with five and four wins, respectively. In Elite Group B, Mumbai won five out of seven matches and were in first place. Andhra won three games out of seven and finished in second place in Group B.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka finished in the first two places in Elite Group C. Tamil Nadu won four, while Karnataka won three out of seven matches, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh won four out of seven matches in Elite Group D and finished in first place. Baroda were in second place in Group D with three wins in seven matches.

Hyderabad emerged as the winner of the Plate Group after defeating Meghalaya by five wickets. They chased down the target of 198 runs in the fourth innings. K Nitesh Reddy won the Player of the Match award.

Live streaming details for Quarter-Final games of the Ranji Trophy 2024

All four quarter-final matches will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website. These are those four matches:

1. Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur - 9:30 AM IST

2. Mumbai vs Baroda, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST

3. Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore - 9:30 AM IST

4. Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 9:30 AM IST

