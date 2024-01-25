Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 4 matches, January 26-29

The round four of the Ranji Trophy will witness a total of 19 matches. These matches will start on Friday, January 26.

Vidarbha are at the top of the points table in Elite Group A with two wins in three matches. They will take on Jharkhand in their next game in round four. Services, Jharkhand, and Manipur are still looking for their first victory of the season. These three bottom-placed teams will be in action in round four.

In Elite Group B, Mumbai continue to dominate, with three wins in three matches. They will lock horns against Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh are one of the five teams yet to register a victory this season in this group.

Gujarat have won the most number of matches in Elite Group C and are ranked in first position. Tripura, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have won one game each and are placed in the next three positions below Gujarat.

Baroda have three wins to their name in three matches and are in first place in Elite Group D. Their next match is against Jammu and Kashmir, who are in fourth position in the tally.

In the Plate Group, Hyderabad and Meghalaya are in the first two places with three and two wins, respectively. Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are placed in the next four positions in this group.

Similar to the first three rounds, a total of 16 matches will be played between the teams that are in the Elite Group. The six teams in the Plate Group will participate in three matches in round four.

Live streaming details for Round 4 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

A total of three matches out of the 19 in round four will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website. These are those three matches:

1. Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST

2. Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 9:30 AM IST

3. Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:30 AM IST

