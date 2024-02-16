Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 6 matches, February 16-19

A total of 16 games comprising 32 teams are all set to play the seventh round of Ranji Trophy 2024. Let’s take a look at which teams are going to play in their respective groups in Round 7 of India’s premier domestic tournament.

In Elite Group A, a total of four matches are about to take place. Jharkhand will lock horns with Rajasthan at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur while Vidarbha will take on Haryana at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

On the other hand, Services will engage in a showdown with Maharashtra at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi, whereas Saurashtra will cross swords with Manipur at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot.

Moving forward, another four games are scheduled in Elite Group B. Bengal will take on Bihar at Eden Gardens in Kolkata while UP will clash against Chhattisgarh at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Mumbai will compete with Assam at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, while Andhra will face Kerala at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram.

Shifting our focus to Elite Group C, Tripura will wage war against Railways at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala whereas Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Punjab at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Karnataka will spar against Chandigarh at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli while Goa will cross swords with Gujarat at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

Delving into the details of Group D, Delhi will square off with Odisha at the Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground in Delhi while Puducherry will be playing their home against HP at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Uttarakhand will lock horns with Baroda at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun while MP and J&K will be clashing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Live streaming details for Round 7 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

A total of three out of the 18 matches in round seven will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website from February 16. These are the three matches:

1. Uttarakhand vs Baroda, Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, 9:30 am

2. Madhya Pradesh vs J&K, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 9:30 am

3. Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 9:30 am

