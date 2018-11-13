×
Ranji Trophy Round 2 Day 2: Jharkhand beat Haryana, Ravindra Jadeja shines

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    13 Nov 2018, 19:36 IST

Ravindra Jadeja stars with bat
Ravindra Jadeja stars with bat

The second day of round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 saw the first result as Jharkhand defeated Haryana by 9 wickets to score 6 points. Varun Aaron was the star of the show picking 6 wickets for 32 runs in the second innings. 

Ravindra Jadeja continued his superb form with the bat remaining not out on 178 for Saurashtra. Here is a round-up of all the action from around the country:

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Maharashtra ( Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Baroda were dismissed for the same score which they made on day 1. In reply, Maharashtra ended on 253 for 8.

Maharashtra 253 for 8 in 84 overs ( Shaikh 65, Khurana 56, Sanklecha 30*, Swapnil Singh 4/73) trail Baroda 322 for 10 in 83.4 overs ( Yusuf Pathan 99, Swapnil Singh 79, Bachhav 4/81) by 69 runs. 

Gujarat versus Chhattisgarh ( Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Starting the 2nd day on 260 for 3, Gujarat posted a massive total of 538 for 7 before electing to declare. In reply, Chhattisgarh ended the day on 53 for 2.

Chhattisgarh 53 for 2 in 19 overs ( Sahil Gupta 11, Rishabh Tiwari 9, Chintan Gaja 1/17) trail Gujarat 538 for 7 declared in 146 overs ( Manprit Juneja 107, Dhruv Raval 116*, Piyush Chawla 61, Chintan Gaja 59*, Vishal Kushwah 3/92, Sumit Ruikar 1/124) by 485 runs.  

Saurashtra versus Railways (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Starting the 2nd day on 82 for 4, Ravindra Jadeja played a gem of a knock to rescue Saurashtra from a tough situation and still is not out on 178 at the end of the day's play as his side took a lead.  

Saurashtra 344 for 8 in 116.3 overs ( Ravindra Jadeja 178*, Makvana 62, Jaydev Shah 25, Anureet Singh 2/27, Avinash Yadav 3/95, Harsh Tyagi 1/74) lead Railways 200 in 64 overs (Mahesh Rawat 46, Pratham Singh 45, Ravindra Jadeja 4/58, Makvana 3/55) by 144 runs.   

Vidarbha versus Karnataka (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Starting the second day on 245 for 8, Vidarbha added 62 runs for the last 2 wickets to be bowled out for 307. In reply, Karnataka despite losing 3 quick wickets, ensured that they ended on 208 for 5.

Karnataka 208 for 5 in 72 overs ( Dega Nischal 66*, Sharath 46*, Aditya Sarwate 2/44, Akshay Wakhare 2/55) trail Vidarbha 307 in 102.2 overs ( Ganesh Satish 57, Wasim Jaffer 41, Wagh 57, Wakhare 35*, Mithun 3/53, Jagadeesha Suchith 4/33) by 99 runs.

