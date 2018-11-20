Ranji Trophy 2018/19: Round 3 Day 1 - Varun Aaron, Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer shine

Varun Aaron

The third round matches of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season started today. Varun Aaron was the star of show as he picked five wickets for Jharkhand bowling Rajasthan for 100 runs.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal and iconic opener Wasim Jaffer scored centuries helping the defending champions reach a strong position. Odisha bowled out Assam for just 121 runs in the first innings.

Here's how the day's action unfolded all across India.

Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing early wickets, Gujarat ended the first day on 269 for 6.

Gujarat - 269 for 6 in 87 overs ( Manprit Juneja 66, Raval 63, Kalaria 53*, Sakariya 3/51, D Jadeja 2/85)

Karnataka vs Mumbai (KSCA Stadium, Belgaum)

Karnataka stand in captain Shreyas Gopal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good batting performance by Karnataka batsmen to end day 1 on 263 for 4.

Karnataka - 263 for 4 in 88 overs ( Siddarth 104*, Kaunain Abbas 64, Gopal 47*, Shivam Dubey 4/32)

Chhattisgarh vs Railways (Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, Raipur)

Railways captain Mahesh Rawat won the toss and decided to field first. Chhattisgarh ended the first day on 222 for 5.

Chhattisgarh - 222 for 5 in 85 overs ( Harpreet Singh 79, Khare 37*, Kushwah 32*, Manjeet Singh 3/65)

Vidarbha vs Baroda (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great batting effort by captain Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer to end the first day in a strong position at 268 for 1.

Vidarbha - 268 for 1 in 90 overs ( Faiz Fazal 124*, Wasim Jaffer 131*, Meriwala 1/30)

Elite Group B

Bengal vs Kerala (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling effort by Kerala helped them to bowl out Bengal for just 147 runs. For Kerala, Basil Thampi took 4 for 57, Nidheesh took 3 for 22. In reply, Kerala ended first day on 35 for 1.

Kerala - 35 for 1 in 12 overs ( Saxena 14*, Rohan Prem 14*, Mohammed Shami 1/19) trail Bengal 147 in 56.2 overs ( Majumdar 53, Raman 40, Basil Thampi 4/57, Nidheesh 3/22) by 112 runs.

Hyderabad vs Delhi (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Hyderabad captain Akshath Reddy won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a decent batting performance by Hyderabad to end first day on 232 for 3.

Hyderabad - 232 for 3 in 90 overs ( Tanmay Agarwal 112*, HP Agarwal 66, Vikas Mishra 2/61)

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Punjab captain Mandeep Singh won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good batting display by Punjab batsmen to post 253 for 4.

Punjab - 253 for 4 in 74 overs ( Jiwanjot Singh 123*, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 66, Sen 2/44)

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole)

Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith won the toss and decided to field first. A good collective bowling effort by Tamil Nadu bowlers restricted Andhra Pradesh to 198 for 8.

Andhra Pradesh - 198 for 8 in 79 overs (Reddy 69*, Sai Krishna 58, M Mohammed 4/60, Sai Kishore 2/26)

Elite Group C

Assam vs Odisha (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Odisha captain Biplab Samantray won the toss and decided to field first. A superb bowling effort by Odisha bowlers helped them to bowl out host Assam for just 121 runs. Ranjit Mali was the top scorer for Assam with 28 runs. Rajesh Mohanty took 5 for 31 runs. In reply, despite losing 3 wickets, Odisha ended the first day on 86 for 3.

Odisha - 86 for 3 in 28 overs ( Sarangi 61*, Mukhtar Hussain 3/27) trail Assam 121 in 51.1 overs (Ranjit Mali 28, Rajesh Mohanty 5/31) by 35 runs.

Haryana vs Goa (Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak)

Goa captain Sagun Kamat won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decent start by Haryana batsmen to end the day 1 on 263 for 9.

Haryana - 263 for 9 in 84 overs ( Himanshu Rana 86, Nitin Saini 64, K Das 5/69)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura (Sher- i- Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar)

Jammu & Kashmir captain Parveez Rasool won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling effort by Jammu and Kashmir bowlers helped them to bowl out Tripura for 124. For Jammu and Kashmir, captain Rasool led from the front picking 5 for 30. In reply, Jammu and Kashmir ended the first day on 154 for 1 and have a lead of 30 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir - 154 for 1 in 40 overs ( Shubam Khajuria 52, Irfan Pathan 47*, Harmeet Singh 1/33) lead Tripura 124 in 42 overs ( Ninad Kadam 34, Parveez Rasool 5/30) by 30 runs.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling effort by Jharkhand bowlers helped them to bowl out Rajasthan for just 100 runs. Rajesh Bishnoi Junior was the top scorer for Rajasthan with 33 runs. For Jharkhand, Varun Aaron took 5 for 22. In reply, Jharkhand ended the first day on 92 for 5.

Jharkhand - 92 for 5 in 32.4 overs ( Ishank Jaggi 44*, TM UL- Haq 4/29) trail Rajasthan 100 in 42.2 overs ( Rajesh Bishnoi Junior 33, Varun Aaron 5/22) by 8 runs.

Services vs Uttar Pradesh (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Services captain Rajat Paliwal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a decent batting effort by Services batsmen to post 256 for 8.

Services - 256 for 8 in 90 overs ( Lochab 71*, Tanwar 39, Shivam Mavi 3/44, Ankit Rajpoot 3/70)

Plate Group

Meghalaya vs Nagaland (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Nagaland captain Jonathan won the toss and decided to field first. Centuries by Yogesh Nagar and Raj Biswa helped Meghalaya in a strong position at 338 for 5.

Meghalaya - 338 for 5 in 90 overs ( Yogesh Nagar 166, Raj Biswa 111, Pawan Suyal 2/61)

Mizoram vs Manipur (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Manipur captain Yashpal Singh won the toss and decided to field first. Apart from Akhil Rajput 61 and Taruwar Kohli 100, Mizoram were bowled out for 219. In reply, Manipur ended day 1 on 54 for 3.

Manipur - 54 for 3 in 15 overs ( Yashpal Singh 15*, KP Singh 14, Varte 2/20) trail Mizoram 219 in 69.1 overs ( Taruwar Kohli 100, Akhil Rajput 61, BS Konthoujam 3/50, KP Singh 2/23) by 165 runs.

Puducherry vs Bihar (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

Bihar won the toss and elected to field first. After that the match did not start and first day’s play could not begin.

Sikkim vs Uttarakhand (KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Sikkim captain Lamichhaney won the toss and decided to field first. A great batting effort by Saurabh Rawat and captain Rajat Bhatia helped Uttarakhand score 290 for 5.

Uttarakhand - 290 for 5 in 90 overs ( Rajat Bhatia 121, Saurabh Rawat 115*, Ishwar Chaduary 3/81)