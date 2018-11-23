Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3 Day 4: Haryana, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir register wins on final day

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 209 // 23 Nov 2018, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Irfan Pathan Jammu and Kashmir register their first win of Ranji Trophy 2018/19

The third round matches of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 ended today. Out of the 17 matches played, 8 teams registered wins while the rest of them ended in first innings lead. On the last day's play, Haryana, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir registered victories.

Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

The match between Gujarat and Saurashtra ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 187 for 1, Gujarat declared their innings on 329 for 4. Chasing a massive target, Saurashtra ended on 94 for 5.

Gujarat 324 in 103.5 overs ( Manprit Juneja 66, Raval 63, Kalaria 91*, Sakariya 5/83, D Jadeja 2/87) 329 for 4 declared in 71 overs ( Panchal 141, Merai 102*, Mankad 2/85) Saurashtra 349 in 108 overs ( Harvik Desai 82, Jaydev Shah 81*, SS Patel 62, SA Desai 3/93, HP Patel 1/43) and 94 for 5 in 60 overs ( Desai 50, Bhatt 2/12)

Saurashtra 3, Gujarat 1.

Karnataka vs Mumbai (KSCA Stadium, Belgavi)

Starting the final day at 81 for 3, Karnataka scored fast runs and declared their innings at 170 for 5. Chasing a massive target, Mumbai ended on 173 for 4.

Karnataka 400 in 129.4 overs ( Siddarth 161, Kaunain Abbas 64, Gopal 48, A Mithun 34*, Shivam Dubey 7/53) and 170 for 5 declared in 51 overs ( Siddarth 71*, Kulkarni 2/18, Mulani 2/47) lead Mumbai 205 in 85.5 overs ( Jay Bista 70, Mulani 34, Mithun 1/49, Prasidh Krishna 2/33,More 5/52) and 173 for 4 in 64 overs ( Suryakumar Yadav 53*, Herwadkar 53, Mithun 2/22)

Karnataka 3, Mumbai 1.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways ( Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, Raipur)

Railways earned 3 points with a draw against Chhattisgarh. Starting the final day at 2 for 2, Chhattisgarh, declared their innings at 219 for 5. Chasing 190 runs to win, Railways ended on 70 for 1.

Railways 330 in 121.5 overs (Mahesh Rawat 110, Harsh Tyagi 55, Pratham Singh 66, Pankaj Rao 5/72) and 70 for 1 in 20 overs ( Bhile 53*, Ruikar 1/24) drew Chhattisgarh 300 in 108 overs ( Harpreet Singh 79, Khare 54 Kushwah 52, Manjeet Singh 4/85, K Thakur 4/98) and 219 for 5 declared in 58.1 overs ( Desai 67, Harpreet Singh 59*, Thakur 3/44)

Railways 3, Chhattisgarh 1.

Vidarbha vs Baroda (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Baroda were bowled out for 337 runs in their first innings. After being asked to follow on, Baroda ended on 216 for 0. Vidarbha earned 3 points.

Vidarbha 529 for 6 declare 164 overs ( Faiz Fazal 151, Wasim Jaffer 153, Wadkar 102*, Meriwala 2/79, Bhatt 2/111)Baroda 337 in 121.5 overs ( Hooda 100, Devdhar 20, Waghmode 103, Lalit Yadav 3/42, Wakhare Sarwate 3/99, 2/83 ) and 216 for 0 in 59.4 overs ( Devdhar 101*, Waghmode 102*)

Vidarbha 3, Baroda 1.

Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs. Delhi (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Hyderabad registered 3 points with a first innings lead over Delhi. Resuming the fourth day at 245 for 6, Delhi were bowled out for 339. In their second innings, Hyderabad ended on 156 for 1.

Hyderabad 460 in 170.3 overs ( Tanmay Agarwal 120, Ravi Teja 115*, Milind 58, HP Agarwal 66, Kheroliya 3/64, Gaurav Kumar 3/50, Vikas Mishra 2/107) and 156 for 1 in 43 overs ( Tanmay Agarwal 81, Rohit Rayudu 62*, Nitish Rana 1/29) drew Delhi 339 in 128.1 overs ( Nitish Rana 82, Hiten Dalal 93, Lalit Yadav 77, Thyagarajan 5/77)

Hyderabad 3, Delhi 1.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab ( Holkar Stadium, Indore)

The match between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw. Madhya Pradesh earned 3 points with a first innings lead. Starting the fourth day at 127 for 1, Punjab declared their innings at 265 for 9. Chasing the target, Madhya Pradesh ended at 67 for 1.

Madhya Pradesh 315 in 124.2 overs ( Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Y Dubey 65*, Markande 4/70) and 67 for 1 in 35 overs ( Mishra 34*, Patidar 25*) drew Punjab 293 in 84.4 overs ( Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 66, Abhishek Sharma 41, Sen 5/62, Avesh Khan 4/77) and 265 for 9 declared in 68 overs ( Abhishek Sharma 78, Mandeep Singh 65*, Jiwanjot Singh 39, Ishwar Pandey 4/59, Avesh Khan 3/85)

Madhya Pradesh 3, Punjab 1.

Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole)

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw. Starting the final day at 122 for 3, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 254.

Tamil Nadu 254 in 112.4 overs ( Baba Aparajith 57, Kouisk 33, KM Gandhi 38, Mukund 31*, Reddy 1/36, Karthik Raman 3/51, Shoaib Md Khan 2/15) trail Andhra Pradesh 216 in 89.5 overs (Reddy 86*, Sai Krishna 58, M Mohammed 4/70, Sai Kishore 3/29, Natarajan 3/29) and 7 for 0 in 7 overs

Tamil Nadu 3, Andhra Pradesh 1.

Haryana vs Goa ( Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak)

Starting the fourth and final day at 30 for 2 requiring 285 runs to win, Goa were bowled out for 141 runs in fourth innings. Haryana registered their first win of the tournament.

Haryana 276 in 88 overs ( Himanshu Rana 86, Nitin Saini 64, HV Patel 30*, K Das 6/75) and 185 in 70 overs ( P Chandila 122*, Krishna Das 5/41) beat Goa 177 in 79.1 overs ( Kamat 68, P Mehta 4/21, Hooda 3/36) and 141 in 49.3 overs ( Prabhudesai 36, Lakshay Garg 24* Kamat 10, HV Patel 3/40, Hooda 6/54) by 143 runs.

Haryana 6, Goa 0.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura ( Sher- i- Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar)

Jammu and Kashmir registered their first win of the tournament beating Tripura by 8 wickets. Starting the final day at 233 for 4, Tripura were bowled out for 358. Chasing the target of 41 runs to win, Jammu and Kashmir won the match by 8 wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 442 in 121 overs ( Bandy 136, Shubham Khajuria 52, Irfan Pathan 85, Sofi 48, Harmeet Singh 5/91, Sarkar 3/80) and 43 for 2 in 9.3 overs ( PA Sharma 23, SS Ghosh 1/7) beat Tripura 124 in 42 overs ( Ninad Kadam 34, Parveez Rasool 5/30) and 358 in 123.1 overs ( Smit Patel 112, UU Bose 67, Pratyush Singh 59, Waseem Raza 6/78) by 8 wickets

Jammu and Kashmir 6, Tripura 0.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Rajasthan defeated Jharkhand by 95 runs. Starting the fourth day at 24 for 0, Jharkhand were bowled out for 235 runs.

Rajasthan 100 in 42.2 overs ( Rajesh Bishnoi Junior 33, Varun Aaron 5/22) and 379 in 127.4 overs ( Menaria 125, Bishnoi Junior 82, Bist 45, Anukul Roy 4/97, Anand Singh 3/17, AR Yadav 2/78) beat Jharkhand 152 in 58.1 overs ( Ishank Jaggi 79, TM UL- Haq 6/42, Rahul Chahar 2/8) and 235 in 81 overs ( Ishank Jaggi 51, Nazim Siddiqui 32, Rahul Chahar 5/77) by 92 runs.

Rajasthan 6, Jharkhand 0.

Services vs Uttar Pradesh (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

The match between Services and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw. Uttar Pradesh earned 3 points. Starting the final day at 35 for 1, Services lost only 1 wicket.

Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9 declared in 159.2 overs ( Rinku Singh 163, Zeeshan Ansari 76, Priyam Garg 88, Nath 56, Pathania 4/104, S Pandey 3/101) lead Services 260 in 92.2 overs ( Lochab 75, Tanwar 39, Shivam Mavi 4/44, Ankit Rajpoot 4/74) and 225 for 2 in 88 overs ( Ravi Chauhan 114*, Navneet Singh 86, Rajpoot 1/48)

Uttar Pradesh 3, Services.

Plate Group

Meghalaya vs Nagaland (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Starting the fourth and final day at 332 for 8, Nagaland were bowled out for 371. Chasing the target of 89 runs to win, Meghalaya chased it down with 6 wickets to spare.

Meghalaya 389 in 110.2 overs ( Yogesh Nagar 166, Raj Biswa 111, Gurinder Singh 39, Pawan Suyal 5/96) and 91 for 4 in 21.4 overs ( Bisht 34*, Yogesh Nagar 29, Pawan Suyal 2/18) beat Nagaland 106 in 46.3 overs ( KB Pawan 21, Gurinder Singh 4/37, Singhania 3/12) and 371 in overs (Kazi 164, Sehrawat 57, Singhania 5/52) by 6 wickets.

Meghalaya 6, Nagaland 0.

Puducherry vs Bihar ( Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sikkim vs Uttarakhand ( KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Uttarakhand registered their third successive win of the tournament. They beat Sikkim by an innings and 178 runs.

Uttarakhand 582 for 9 declare 163 overs ( Rajat Bhatia 121, Saurabh Rawat 220, V Bhatt 152*, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105, Milind Kumar 2/115) beat Sikkim 264 in 96 overs ( Milind Kumar 133, Bipul Sharma 36*, Dhanraj Sharma 3/36, M Rangarajan 3/67, R Bhatia 2/33) and 140 in 48.5 overs ( Milind Kumar 61, Thapa 35, Lamichaney 8, Deepak Dhopola 4/44) by an innings and 178 runs.

Uttarakhand 7, Sikkim 0.

The fourth round matches will begin on 28th November.

At the end of third round, Uttarakhand is at the top of the points table in Plate Group, Rajasthan is leading Group C, Kerala is at the top in Group B and Saurashtra is leading the chart in Group A