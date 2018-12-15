Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 2: Bihar and Puducherry register wins

Irfan Pathan has derailed Haryana's second innings with his 4-10

The second day of sixth round matches saw some exciting action around the country. In Group C, the match between Rajasthan and Odisha is heading towards an exciting finish. Jammu and Kashmir are on the verge of victory against Haryana.

Shubman Gill, the youngster from Punjab, has batted superbly for his undefeated 199 off 234 balls. Puducherry and Bihar have registered big wins in Plate Group.

Elite Group A

Mumbai versus Baroda (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Resuming the second day at 439 for 8, Mumbai were bowled out for 465. Hardik Pandya took 2 more wickets to pick 5 wickets. In reply, Baroda have responded strongly with 244 for 1.

Baroda 244 for 1 in 79 overs (Vishnu Solanki 128*, Waghmode 87*, Shivam Dube 1/44) trail Mumbai 465 in 92.5 overs (SS Iyer 178, Siddesh Lad 130, Hardik Pandya 5/81, Bhargav Bhatt 4/76) by 221 runs.

Railways versus Vidarbha (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

Resuming the second day at 243 for 6, the defending champions Vidarbha were bowled out for 331 runs in their first innings. In reply, Railways have ended day 2 at 170 for 2.

Railways 170 for 2 in 60.5 overs (Pratham Singh 84*, Nitin Bhille 37, Wakhare 1/31) trail Vidarbha 331 in 110.3 overs (Karnewar 94, Faiz Fazal 53, Wadkar 48, Avinash Yadav 5/78) by 161 runs.

Gujarat versus Karnataka (Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat)

Resuming the second day at 45 for 2, Karnataka batsmen made use of the batting conditions and ended day 2 at 348 for 7.

Karnataka 348 for 7 in 105 overs (Shreyas Gopal 93, Devdutt Padikkal 74, Nagwaswalla 3/48, Axar Patel 2/73, Piyush Chawla 2/77, Mayank Agarwal 25) lead Gujarat 216 in 69.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 74, Mehul Patel 31*, Vinay Kumar 2/33, Shreyas Gopal 2/21) by 132 runs.

Maharashtra versus Saurashtra (Golf Course Stadium, Nasik)

Resuming the second day at 269 for 3, Saurashtra ended up at 398 runs in their first innings. In reply, Maharashtra ended the day at 86 for 3.

Maharashtra 86 for 3 in 24 overs (Kedar Jadhav 38*, Chirag Khurana 30, D Jadeja 1/18) trail Saurashtra 398 in 136.3 overs (Vishavraj Jadeja 97, Snell Patel 84, Makvana 42, Sanklecha 6/103) by 312 runs.

Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh versus Andhra Pradesh (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadun)

It was a great day for Himachal Pradesh batsmen. Starting the second day at 51 for 1, Himachal Pradesh took the first innings lead and ended the day at 320 for 5.

Himachal Pradesh 320 for 5 in 111 overs (Prashant Chopra 65, Kalsi 103*, Rishi Dhawan 76, Ayyappa 2/83, Shoaib Md Khan 1/62) lead Andhra Pradesh 157 in 45 overs (Sai Krishna 74, Pankaj Jaiswal 5/43, Arpit Guleria 2/43)by 59 runs.

Hyderabad versus Bengal (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Resuming the second day at 99 for 2, Bengal were bowled out for 336 runs. In reply, Hyderabad ended the day at 20 for 1.

Hyderabad 20 for 1 in 9 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 12*, Ashok Dinda 1/13) trail Bengal 336 in 120.3 overs (Easwaran 186, Majmudar 32, Sudip Chatterjee 32, Ravi Kiran 4/46) by 316 runs.

Kerala versus Delhi (ST Xavier College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram)

Resuming the second day at 291 for 7, Kerala were bowled out for 320 runs in their first innings. In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 139 runs in their first innings. After being asked to follow on, Delhi ended day 2 in a precarious state at 41 for 5.

Delhi 139 in 66.2 overs (Jonty Sidhu 41, Dhruv Shorey 30, Jalaj Saxena 6/39) and 41 for 5 in 13 overs (Hiten Dalal 14, Dhruv Shorey 13*, Sandeep Warrier 3/16, Basil Thampi 2/16) trail Kerala 320 in 95.3 overs (Ponnam Rahul 77, Vinoop Manoharan 77, Jalaj Saxena 68, Shivam Sharma 6/98) by 140 runs.

Punjab versus Tamil Nadu (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Resuming the second day at 213 for 9, Tamil Nadu added just 2 runs to be bowled out for 215. Thanks to brilliant 199 not out by Shubman Gill, Punjab ended the second day at 308 for 2.

Punjab 308 for 2 in 79 overs (Shubman Gill 199*, Mandeep Singh 50*, Natarajan 1/58) lead Tamil Nadu 215 in 85 overs (Vijay Shankar 71, Baba Aparajith 40, Manpreet Gony 5/55, Baltej Singh 3/45) by 93 runs.

Elite Group C

Haryana versus Jammu and Kashmir (Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak)

Resuming the second day at 129 for 5, Haryana were bowled out for 145 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir could score only 205 runs. Chasing the target of 221 runs, Haryana ended day 2 at 49 for 4.

Haryana 145 in 48.3 overs (RP Sharma 41, Himanshu Rana 29, Umar Nazir 5/55, Mudasir 4/50) and 49 for 4 in 17 overs (Ankit Kumar 17, Irfan Pathan 4/10) Jammu and Kashmir 161 in 47.1 overs (Haroon 26, ID Singh 23, Ajit Chahal 3/31, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50) and 205 in 54.2 overs (Amin Shah 71, Parveez Rasool 30, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/37, Ajit Chahal 3/55)

Haryana requires 173 more runs to win.

Odisha versus Rajasthan (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Resuming the second day at 78 for 4, Odisha were bowled out for 111 runs. In their second innings, Odisha bowled out Rajasthan for 148. Chasing the target of 173 runs to win, Odisha ended day 2 at 6 for 2.

Odisha 111 in 57.2 overs (Debashish Samantaray 50, AS Raut 24, TM UL Haq 5/14, A Choudhary 5/49) and 6 for 2 in 6 overs ( Shantanu Mishra 4*, TM UL Haq 2/0) Rajasthan 135 in 57 overs (Mahipal Lomror 85, Basant Mohanty 6/20) and 148 in 50.2 overs (SF Khan 39, Gautam 51, B Mohanty 5/29, Rajesh Mohanty 2/31)

Odisha requires 167 more runs to win.

Tripura versus Goa (Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala)

Resuming the second day at 247 for 7, Tripura were bowled for 358. In reply, Goa ended the day at 107 for 4.

Goa 107 for 4 in 51 overs (Kauthankar 42*, AS Sarkar 2/18, Harmeet Singh 2/33) trail Tripura 358 in 115.4 overs (Pratyush Singh 110, RH Saha 68*, Amit Verma 3/87, LA Garg 3/107, K Das 1/52) by 251 runs.

Services versus Assam (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Resuming the second day at 190 for 7, Assam added were bowled out for 211. In reply, Services ended the day at 213 for 2.

Services 213 for 2 in 73 overs (Rajat Paliwal 104*, Navneet Singh 79*, Ranjit Mali 2/33) lead Assam 211 in 98.5 overs (Amit Sinha 56, Gokul Sharma 49, Pandey 5/74, Pathaina 3/75, Khalid 2/22) by 2 runs.

Jharkhand versus Uttar Pradesh (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow)

Resuming the second day at 278 for 6, Jharkhand scored 354 runs in their first innings. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended the day at 173 for 4.

Uttar Pradesh 173 for 4 in 46 overs (Suresh Raina 65*, Priyam Garg 54, Rahul Shukla 2/42) trail Jharkhand 354 in 116.1 overs (Nadeem 109, Ishank Jaggi 95, Ishan Kishan 54, Dhruv Pratap Singh 6/105) by 181 runs.

Plate Group

Meghalaya versus Bihar (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Bihar defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 71 runs. Starting the second day at 80 for 2, Bihar were bowled out for 242. In their second innings, Meghalaya were bowled out for just 46 runs.

Bihar 242 in 81.3 overs (Babul Kumar 43, Keshav Kumar 34, Ashutosh Aman 35*, Quadri 27, Ranjish 20, Gurinder Singh 3/81, Lakhan Singh 3/30) beat Meghalaya 125 in 52.5 overs (Raj Biswa 56, Abhay Negi 38, Ashutosh Aman 8/51) and 46 in 26.5 overs (Gurinder Singh 10, Ashutosh Aman 6/17, Quadri 4/24) by an innings and 71 runs.

Bihar 7, Meghalaya 0.

Mizoram versus Sikkim (Johrat Stadium, Jorhat)

Resuming the second day at 321 for 9, Sikkim were bowled out for 332 in their first innings. In reply, the Mizoram batsmen put up a dismal performance as they could only score 161 runs. At the end of day's play, Sikkim were placed at 75 for 3.

Sikkim 332 in 89.5 overs (Milind Kumar 139, Bipul Sharma 50, SA Khadir 3/74, Lalbiakrema 2/74, AL Rajput 2/36) and 75 for 3 in 23 overs ( Lamichaney 28, Thapa 24*, T Kohli 2/19) lead Mizoram 161 in 57 overs (Taruwar Kohli 74, IH Chaudhary 5/57) by 246 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh versus Puducherry (DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara)

Puducherry defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 334 runs on the second day. Starting the second day at 28 for 2, Puducherry ended up at 351 runs. Chasing a massive target of 405 runs, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 71 runs.

Puducherry 134 in 35.5 overs (Fabid Ahmed 41*, Deen Dayal 4/36, Techi Neri 3/28) and 351 in 76.2 overs (Paras Dogra 139, Fabid Ahmed 88, Marimuthu 10, Deen Dayal 4/63, Techi Neri 3/76) beat Arunachal Pradesh 82 in 35.5 overs (Nipun Malhotra 19, Fabid Ahmed 6/29) and 71 in 22.2 overs (Tana David 14, Pankaj Singh 5/25, D Rohit 4/7) by 334 runs.

Puducherry 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

Uttarakhand versus Nagaland (Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun)

Resuming the second day at 73 for 2, Uttarakhand ended the day strongly at 371 for 4.

Uttarakhand 371 for 4 in 114 overs (Vineet Saxena 150*, Karn Veer Kaushal 48, Pawan Suyal 2/104, A Kazi 1/69) lead Nagaland 207 in 59.4 overs (Jonathan 69, KB Pawan 46, Deepak Dhapola 5/49) by 164 runs.

