Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 2: Manipur defeat Arunachal Pradesh by 112 runs

The second day of seventh round matches saw some exciting action. The match between Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh finished on the second day itself with the former defeating the latter by 112 runs.

In Elite Group C, Priyam Garg's double ton and Rinku Singh's 149 helped Uttar Pradesh post a massive total.

In Elite Group A, Wasim Jaffer scored his 55th first-class century against Gujarat. Ronit More picked up a five-wicket haul to put Karnataka in a commanding position.

Let us have a quick round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Mumbai versus Saurashtra (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Starting the second day at 334 for 5, Mumbai added 60 more runs to their overnight total to be bowled out for 394. In reply, Saurashtra ended the day at 213 for 5. For Mumbai, captain Siddhesh Lad made 108 runs.

Saurashtra 213 for 5 in 64.5 overs (Sheldon Jackson 95, Mankad 56*, Roston Dias 2/32) trail Mumbai 394 in 107 overs (Bista 127, Siddhesh Lad 108, DA Jadeja 3/95, Unadkat 4/71, Sakariya 3/86) by 181 runs.

Karnataka versus Railways (KSCA Navlue Stadium, Shimoga)

Starting the second day at 208 for 9, Karnataka got bowled out for 214 runs. In reply, Railways were bowled out for 143 in their first innings. In their second innings, Karnataka ended the day at 41 for 0.

Karnataka 214 in 91.4 overs (KV Siddharth 69, Nischal 52, K Thakur 3/43, Avinash Yadav 3/43, ACP Mishra 3/59) and 41 for 0 in 14 overs (Nischal 25*, Paddikal 11*) lead Railways 143 in 60.2 overs (Manish Rao 52*, Ronit More 5/45) by 112 runs.

Vidarbha versus Gujarat (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Starting the second day at 263 for 6, Gujarat were bowled out for 321 runs in their first innings. Thanks to Wasim Jaffer’s century, Vidarbha ended the day at 238 for 3.

Wasim Jaffer scored his 55th first-class century and helped Vidarbha reach in a commanding position.

Vidarbha 238 for 3 in 69 overs (Wasim Jaffer 126, Ganesh Satish 45*, Desai 2/71) trail Gujarat 321 in 108.5 overs (Dhruv Raval 79, KP Patel 55, Kathan D Patel 105, Sarwate 4/71) by 83 runs.

Chhattisgarh versus Maharashtra (Shaheed Veer Narayan Veer Stadium, Raipur)

Starting the second day at 23 for 3, Chhattisgarh have strengthened their position in the match. They ended the day at 332 for 5. AJ Mandal's 106 not out, AN Khare's 108 and Ashutosh Singh's undefeated 75 runs helped Chhattisgarh made life tough for Maharashtra bowlers on day 2 at Raipur.

Chhattisgarh 332 for 5 in 100 overs (AJ Mandal 106*, AN Khare 108, Ashutosh Singh 75*, Harpreet Singh 13*, Sanklecha 4/55) lead Maharashtra 239 in 68.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 102, Sanklecha 66, Vishal Singh 4/59, Pankaj Kumar Rao 3/32) by 93 runs.

Elite Group B

Andhra versus Bengal (ADCA- VDCA Stadium, Vizag)

Starting the second day at 194 for 6, Bengal made 300. In reply, Andhra Pradesh ended the day at 108 for 2.

Andhra Pradesh 108 for 2 in 43 overs (Gnaneshwar 64*, Mukesh Kumar 1/17) trail Bengal 300 in 110.3 overs (Manoj Tiwary 90, WB Chatterjee 76, Pramanik 43, AS Pan 39, Sasikanth 5/55, Prithvi Raj 3/81) by 192 runs.

Delhi versus Madhya Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi)

Starting the second day at 132 for 9, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 132. In reply, Delhi took the first innings lead and were bowled out for 261. In their second innings, Madhya Pradesh ended at 7 for 0.

The youngster Anuj Rawat made a brilliant 134 runs in the first innings which helped Delhi go past Madhya Pradesh score of 132. Avesh Khan continued his superb form on day 2, picking up 6 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 132 in 51.2 overs (Bais 35, Birla 24, Shivam Sharma 3/48, Vikas Mishra 6/41) and 7 for 0 in 4 overs (Birla 3*) trail Delhi 261 in 69.3 overs (Anuj Rawat 134, Shivam Sharma 39, Avesh Khan 6/51) by 122 runs.

Himachal Pradesh versus Tamil Nadu (HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala)

Starting the second day at 25 for 1, Himachal Pradesh ended the day in a strong position at 340 for 5.

Himachal Pradesh 340 for 5 in 88 overs (Kalsi 99*, Rishi Dhawan 71*, Gurvinder Singh 8*, M Mohammed 2/67, T Natarajan 2/71) lead Tamil Nadu 227 in 78.4 overs (Baba Aparajith 53, AB Tanwar 44, PP Jaiswal 3/45) by 113 runs.

Hyderabad versus Punjab (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Starting the second day at 240 for 7, Hyderabad added 77 runs to their overnight total and were bowled out for 317 runs. Himalay made 79 runs for Hyderabad as Markande picked 6 wicket haul for Punjab.

In reply, Punjab ended the day at 202 for 4. Anmolpreet Singh made 85 runs while captain Mandeep Singh is not out on 46.

Punjab 202 for 4 in 68 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 85, Mandeep Singh 46*, Mohammed Siraj 1/41) trail Hyderabad 317 in 109.3 overs (Akshath Reddy 77, Tanmay Agarwal 60, Himalay Agarwal 79, Mayank Markande 6/84, S Kaul 2/80) by 115 runs.

Elite Group C

Assam versus Goa (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Starting the second day at 66 for 3, Assam bowlers dismissed Goa for 193 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, the hosts Assam ended the day at 119 for 4.

Assam 175 in 50.2 overs (Biplab Saikia 41, Lakshay Garg 5/73) and 119 for 4 in 45 overs (Rishav Das 51*, Krishna Das 4/42) lead Goa 193 in 65.5 overs (Kauthankar 69, Sagun Kamat 29, AK Das 3/72, Mukhtar Hussain 3/67) by 101 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Odisha (Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

Odisha ended the second day in a strong position. Starting the day at 91 for 1, Odisha were bowled out for 323. In their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir were 27 for 0 at the end of day 2.

Jammu and Kashmir 127 in 53.3 overs (OA Shah 44, A Choudhary 27, S Pradhan 4/27, B Mohanty 3/24) and 27 for 0 in 15 overs (Qamran Iqbal 17*, Khajuria 10*) trail Odisha 323 in 106.3 overs (AS Raut 116, Anurag Sarangi 57, Samantray 85, Irfan Pathan 4/52, Umar Nazir 3/49) by 169 runs.

Jharkhand versus Services (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Starting the second day at 48 for 2, Services were bowled out for 267 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Jharkhand ended the day 2 at 49 for 1. For Services, Paliwal's 79 and Ravi Chauhan's 69 helped them to go past Jharkhand total of 193.

Jharkhand 193 in 66 overs (Ishan Kishan 68, Kumar Deobrat 48, Arun Bamal 4/37) and 49 for 1 in 10.5 overs (Siddiqui 34, Pandey 1/5) trail Services 267 in 93.3 overs (Paliwal 79, Ravi Chauhan 69, Bamal 46, NH Verma 16, Anukul Roy 4/66, S Nadeem 3/29, Varun Aaron 1/17) by 25 runs.

Rajasthan versus Haryana (Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur)

Starting the second day at 171 for 2, the hosts lost only 3 wickets in the entire day's play, ending the day at 443 for 5. While Robin Bist remained not out on 121, Captain Lomror made 106 helping Rajasthan tighten their grip on the game.

Rajasthan 443 for 5 in 141 overs (Robin Bist 121*, Lomror 106, Bist 61, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/91, HV Patel 1/86) lead Haryana 118 in 36.2 overs (Harshal Patel 53*, Ankeet Chaudhary 5/45, KK Ahmed 3/33) by 258 runs.

Uttar Pradesh versus Tripura (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Uttar Pradesh continued their domination over Tripura on the second day. They posted a massive total of 552 for 7 before putting pressure on Tripura batsmen. Priyam Garg made his first double century while Rinku Singh made 149 to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Tripura 33 for 4 in 14 overs (Pratyush Singh 10, Ankit Rajpoot 2/20) trail Uttar Pradesh 552 for 7 in 149 overs (Priyam Garg 206, Rinku Singh 149, Akshdeep Nath 106, Rana Dutta 2/79, SS Das 4/164) by 519 runs.

Plate Group

Bihar versus Nagaland (Moin- ul- Haq Stadium, Patna)

Starting the second day at 101 for 4, Nagaland were bowled out for 209. For Bihar, Ashutosh Aman took another 5 wicket haul and finished with 7 for 47. Bihar have responded strongly in their second innings as they ended the day at 255 for 3.

Bihar 150 in 46.1 overs (Harsh Singh 48, Rachit Bhatia 6/44) and 255 for 3 in 55 overs (Mangal Mehrur 129*, Rahmatullah 55*, Rachit Bhatia 2/65) lead Nagaland 209 in 75.4 overs (Jonathan 53, AA Kazi 28, Sehrawat 27, Ashutosh Aman 7/47) by 196 runs.

Manipur versus Arunachal Pradesh (Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata)

Manipur defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 112 runs. Starting the second day at 192 for 3, Manipur were bowled out for 253. Chasing the target of 273 runs, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 160 with Deen Dayal Upadhyay being the top scorer with 52.

Manipur 85 in 26 overs (TK Singh 19, Deendayal Upadhyay 5/38, Tehi 3/36) and 253 in 56 overs (Kanojia 91, Yashpal Singh 51, Doria 3/71, Tehi 3/74) beat Arunachal Pradesh 66 in Kshitiz Sharma 11, TK Singh 5/16, Konthoujam 4/27) and 160 in 37.3 overs (Deen Dayal Upadhyay 52, KP Singh 3/33, TK Singh 2/37) by 112 runs.

Manipur 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

Puducherry versus Uttarakhand (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The second day's play was also washed out due to rain.

