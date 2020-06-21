Ranji Trophy’s highest wicket-taker, Rajinder Goel dies at 77

Rajinder Goel passed away on Sunday after suffering from prolonged illness.

He took 637 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and was a recipient of the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award

Photo source: The Indian Express

Indian domestic cricket legend Rajinder Goel passed away on Sunday after suffering from prolonged illness. The left-arm spinner was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket besides being a domestic match referee.

“It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and a personal loss for me which has left a huge void. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has seen and his record of 750 first-class wickets speaks for his tremendous ability,” former BCCI President Ranbir Singh Mahendra was quoted as saying by PTI.

“He represented Haryana, Delhi and Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. His contribution to the game post his retirement was massive and he would eagerly watch even an inter-district game in search for talent and remained the pivot for selection of Haryana cricket teams till he regretfully laid down his office on account of the Lodha recommendations,” he added.

Very sad to hear that a giant of Indian cricket, Rajinder Goel, has passed away. Champion bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2020

Rajinder Goel – highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy

Rajinder Goel made headlines in 1957 when he impressed for North Zone school by grabbing four wickets against West Zone in the final of the All-India Schools tournament. Rajinder Goel was also declared the best bowler of the tournament.

The next year, Rajinder Goel debuted for Patiala in the Ranji Trophy, which went on to be known as the Southern Punjab team. A decade later, he moved to Delhi and started playing for Haryana and went on to become their all-time best bowler. Rajinder Goel narrowly kept missing out of a national call-up because Bishen Singh Bedi was the first-choice spinner at that time.

Rajinder Goel holds the record for most wickets in the Ranji Trophy with 637 wickets, which includes 53 five-fors and 17 ten-wicket hauls. He was awarded the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in 2017.