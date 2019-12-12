Ranji Trophy thriller, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Twitter thread analysis

R Ashwin

Dindigul, December 12: They say first innings lead is always the key in Ranji Trophy cricket. Yes, it is. But at times, it’s not the only thing that matters. The last day of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka contest witnessed a dramatic turn of events with 15 wickets falling in an action-packed final day’s play at the NPR College Grounds, Dindigul on Thursday. .

TN conceded the first innings lead with a little over four sessions left in the contest. Ravichandran Ashwin and K Vignesh were sensational late on Day 3 to send half of the Karnataka side back in the hut. There was still K Gowtham, the first innings hero for the visitors with both and ball, in the shed with Karnataka leading by 118 runs.

Day 4 began, so was the madness. Wickets tumbled, sixes hit, wickets tumbled again, boundaries hit, maiden overs piled up, TN’s top batsmen buckled under pressure, the lower-order resisted and eventually Gowtham ensured Karnataka won by 26 runs!

Having tweeted the entire day’s analysis in a thread, almost every 5-10 minutes throughout the day, here’s an attempt to present to you all the Twitter Thread Analysis (TTA) of this thrilling Ranji Trophy encounter.

Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham took 14 wickets in the match against Tamil Nadu

Here are some of the pointers you need to know from this contest before heading into this TTA from Dindigul.

Day 4: TN vs Karnataka, Dindigul:

Karnataka began the day with a lead of 118 runs

106 minutes into the day’s play, Karnataka were bowled out for 151.

R Ashwin claimed 4/46 and K Vignesh took three wickets for 31 runs, while Karnatakas’s lower-order chipped in to push the lead to 180. TN needed 181 runs in 62 overs.

Before lunch, Tamil Nadu got off to a flier scoring 46 in just seven overs.

Between lunch and Tea: TN scored 38 runs in 24 overs losing 4 wickets. Gowtham was at it again denting the TN top-order. TN were 84/4 at tea with Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar in.

TN needed 97 runs in 31 overs in the last session.

Gowtham to the fore again removing Karthik and Vijay Shankar in quick succession.

Murugan Ashwin and the TN lower-order resisted but Gowtham was too good.

Gowtham (51, 6/110, 22, 8/60) was the performer of the contest.

Karnataka claimed the last TN wicket with just three balls left for stumps to help the visitors script a famous 26-run win.

Story so far in the Karnataka-TN contests this season: Vijay Hazare final - Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final - Karnataka. Ranji Trophy season opener - Karnataka.

Over to TTA:

#RanjiTrophy @devdpd07 OUT! M Siddharth strikes in his second ball. A casual shot, slightly uppish towards midwicket and guess it's sub shahrukh Khan who has taken a low, smart catch to his right. Siddharth replaced Ashwin, 45 mins into the day. @TNCACricket @RanjiKarnataka — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy 5/ SIX! @gowthamyadav88 has smoked it out of the ground. Forced an early drinks! Ball lost. Massive strike. Gowtham is Turning it on big time for Kar. Mathias has been effective in rotating the strike. long on&off - doesn't matter to Gowtham. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy DROPPED! M Siddharth puts one down. Hit hard by Gowtham and chest high catch. Goes down at midwicket. R Ashwin and TN suffer again. Gowtham survives. Could be a costly miss. Siddharth has had a rough debut match on the field. @ranjiscores @TNCACricket — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy FoUR. First ball four for Abhinav Mukund. TN show urgency. Two off the next ball. Big Opportunity for @TNCACricket to go one up against Karnataka early in the Ranji season. @ranjiscores @RanjiKarnataka #TNvsKar — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Session 2: Gowtham to start proceedings. Vijay on strike @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy OUT ! Apar out second ball. Gowtham strikes lbw. What a turn around this. @ashwinravi99 in. Ashwin at no 4 @TNCACricket @ranjiscores 49/2 — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy suddenly Ronit More seems a different bowler altogether. Extracting bounce from a length. The ball is zipping through to the keeper. Words from behind are on. #PressureonTn @TNCACricket @ranjiscores @RanjiKarnataka — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Pressure factor! DK and Abhi. Have been in this situation before many a time.Gowtham extracting bounce from a length and the close in fielders are in play. One goes past silly point with Abhi going forward. @TNCACricket @ranjiscores @RanjiKarnataka — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy OUT! Abhinav Mukund departs. Dot, dot, dot, dot and then goes for the drive. Karun Nair takes a sharp catch at slip. Can't keep @gowthamyadav88 out of the game. 72/4. @vijayshankar260 in! Jagadeesan is the last recognised batsman in the dugout for @TNCACricket — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy What happened there? No damage done for TN. Karthik on the sweep, ball flicks the flap and goes. Fielders flying all over. Ball drops safely. @ranjiscores @RanjiKarnataka @gowthamyadav88 on top of his game! #TNvsKar — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Karthik has a word with Gowtham in the middle. Not sure what it was all about. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy 84/4 in 31 overs. @vijayshankar260 @DineshKarthik battling hard. Karnataka haven't given an inch in this session. 97 runs more needed in 31 overs. Surely, can't play for draw! @TNCACricket having fought hard need to push for a win. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy OUT! Vijay Shankar departs! Oh! Gowtham, Gowtham and Gowtham! Goes for the sweep, gets the top edge and a smart catch at 45. TN lose half the side. Jagadeesan joins DK. @TNCACricket 84/5 . @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#Ranjitrophy #TNvsKAR jus saw that it's trending in TN on Twitter! @TNCACricket has to win this game from this position. It's again @DineshKarthik anna vs Karnataka! Same as it was on day 3. Nothing has changed except the numbers. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy OUT! Bowled! DK cleaned up by @gowthamyadav88 - Is that the game for Karnataka? DK misses one from Gowtham and stumps shattered. Silence in the TN dugout. Gowtham takes 5! @ranjiscores @TNCACricket @RanjiKarnataka jaggi and the TN lower order. — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Jaggi OUT! Lbw koushik. Plan has worked. Bowled at the stumps. Kept a bit low. @ranjiscores the end is near, I guess. @TNCACricket — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy #TNvsKar That middle session - 38 runs in 24 overs losing four wickets - Koushik just didn't let DK get away, the waiting game didn't work. And Gowtham was on the spot all the time. #RiseandGrind Well, @gowthamyadav88 has done that. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Sai Kishore defending

Well. Wish he had shown such application in the first innings as well with DK at the other end. 1st innings matters a lot in ranji. How often have we seen this? @ranjiscores still, TN can escape with a draw. 18 more overs left. @TNCACricket — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy #TNvsKar 15 overs left - 67 to win. 3 wkts left for @TNCACricket - Drinks break. M Ashwin and Sai Kishore have batted 10 over together. both were under-bowled in the game. But time for them to stay long in the middle with bat. @ranjiscores @RanjiKarnataka pic.twitter.com/FvdKHcKay0 — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy finally shreyas Gopal in. DK is in the dressing room. Gopal sent down a few short deliveries which were punished by DK in the first innings. But now with the tail in, Gopal can fox the batsmen with his variations. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy some more spectators! Guess, they are neutral. Coming back to Cricket, 7 overs or 34 mins left. - 51 needed - 2 wkts. @ranjiscores pic.twitter.com/IL6N3M6PhI — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy @gowthamyadav88 has bowled 28 overs at a stretch! Unbelievable spell. 12 wickets so far in the match. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy OUT! 9 down. Gowtham takes his 7th. #TNvsKar Siddharth's resistance comes to down. Beaten on the outside and cleaned up. What a match! Can @TNCACricket hold on? @vigneshkrish09 is the last man in . Five fielders around the bat. @ranjiscores pic.twitter.com/cKwSOjMqvd — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy Maybe one more over possible! @TNCACricket fighting hard for one point. Could be vital. Gowtham in last over. 64th over in. K Vignesh on strike. @ranjiscores — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019

#RanjiTrophy The way Karun Nair used Gopal to get that extra two overs, which eventually helped Gowtham and Kar take that last wicket was brilliant. @TNCACricket could have taken time but @AshwinMurugan8 was fantastic. Kar - win. TN - lose. That's it from me, Baggs. — Bagawati Prasad (@Baggs0404) December 12, 2019