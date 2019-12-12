Ranji Trophy thriller, Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Twitter thread analysis
Dindigul, December 12: They say first innings lead is always the key in Ranji Trophy cricket. Yes, it is. But at times, it’s not the only thing that matters. The last day of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka contest witnessed a dramatic turn of events with 15 wickets falling in an action-packed final day’s play at the NPR College Grounds, Dindigul on Thursday. .
TN conceded the first innings lead with a little over four sessions left in the contest. Ravichandran Ashwin and K Vignesh were sensational late on Day 3 to send half of the Karnataka side back in the hut. There was still K Gowtham, the first innings hero for the visitors with both and ball, in the shed with Karnataka leading by 118 runs.
Day 4 began, so was the madness. Wickets tumbled, sixes hit, wickets tumbled again, boundaries hit, maiden overs piled up, TN’s top batsmen buckled under pressure, the lower-order resisted and eventually Gowtham ensured Karnataka won by 26 runs!
Having tweeted the entire day’s analysis in a thread, almost every 5-10 minutes throughout the day, here’s an attempt to present to you all the Twitter Thread Analysis (TTA) of this thrilling Ranji Trophy encounter.
Here are some of the pointers you need to know from this contest before heading into this TTA from Dindigul.
Day 4: TN vs Karnataka, Dindigul:
- Karnataka began the day with a lead of 118 runs
- 106 minutes into the day’s play, Karnataka were bowled out for 151.
- R Ashwin claimed 4/46 and K Vignesh took three wickets for 31 runs, while Karnatakas’s lower-order chipped in to push the lead to 180. TN needed 181 runs in 62 overs.
- Before lunch, Tamil Nadu got off to a flier scoring 46 in just seven overs.
- Between lunch and Tea: TN scored 38 runs in 24 overs losing 4 wickets. Gowtham was at it again denting the TN top-order. TN were 84/4 at tea with Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar in.
- TN needed 97 runs in 31 overs in the last session.
- Gowtham to the fore again removing Karthik and Vijay Shankar in quick succession.
- Murugan Ashwin and the TN lower-order resisted but Gowtham was too good.
- Gowtham (51, 6/110, 22, 8/60) was the performer of the contest.
- Karnataka claimed the last TN wicket with just three balls left for stumps to help the visitors script a famous 26-run win.
- Story so far in the Karnataka-TN contests this season: Vijay Hazare final - Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final - Karnataka. Ranji Trophy season opener - Karnataka.
Over to TTA: