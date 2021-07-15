Ranking 5 funniest Indian cricket players who can tickle your funny bone

Cricket players with their funny antics on the field aren't a novelty. In fact, it just makes them more likable in addition to their achievements in the game.

While some cricketers are plain funny, others leave fans roaring with laughter and in splits. Over the years, social media has played a key role in helping fans discover the other side of their favorite players and have a blast when it comes to seeing the humorous side of their idols as well.

Be it David Warner grooving on Instagram or Yuzvendra Chahal's thigh-slapping comments, there's enough to make sure fans are having a good time. In this article, we rank five cricket players who we think can tickle your funny bone.

#1 Ashish Nehra

It starts with that wide grin and then becomes bubbly laughter. Ashish Nehra takes first place when it comes to ranking the funniest cricket players. The Delhi pacer showcased his ultimate comic side during Gaurav Kapur's Breakfast with Champions while narrating some anecdotes that had fans in splits.

It wasn't just that. Nehra was funny even on the field and that served as a timely reminder that in the end, cricket is just a game, and fun matters.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - cricket's wittiest social media expert

Virat about chahal : "Iska kaam ho gaya hai, iski taare vaare hil gayi hai" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/87O7G0lB7V — 🌻 (@maybeflickshot) May 17, 2020

The TikTok videos tell you everything you need to know about the kind of fun-loving persona the spinner is. It isn't just off the field with his slapstick captions and good-natured humor, there's enough evidence of it on the field too.

Chahal is a natural in front of the camera, something which first came to light when he started hosting 'Chahal TV' while touring with the Indian side. A quick peek at his Instagram is enough to keep fans glued to his impeccable comic timing.

With his quick wit and humour, Chahal keeps the spirit high in the dugout as well.

