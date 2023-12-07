Ranking all BBL 2023-24 teams from strongest to weakest

Another intriguing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) is underway, with last year's finalists, Brisbane Heat, taking on the Melbourne Stars at home in the opener on December 7.

As is the case ahead of every edition, the off-season has seen the addition of several overseas stars, plenty of inter-squad movements, and a few unfortunate pull-outs. Yet, excitement building up to the 13th BBL edition hasn't dropped a bit, with eight teams playing 10 games each in a reduced 40-game regular season.

Following the round-robin stage will be a revamped playoff system, replicating the IPL with the top four teams qualifying. BBL's most successful franchise, Perth Scorchers, added to their trophy cabinet a year ago by clinching their fifth title against the Brisbane Heat in the final.

Much like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, it has predominantly been a two-team race in terms of titles, with Perth Scorchers on five and Sydney Sixers on three.

Often entering the tournament among the favorites, Melbourne Stars continue to search for their elusive BBL title. They are joined by the Hobart Hurricanes, also looking for their breakthrough.

With the T20 World Cup in June next year, the BBL presents a tremendous opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim in their respective national sides.

As we enter another enthralling BBL season, let us break down each side and rank them accordingly.

#1 Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers will be gunning for a hat trick of titles.

Irrespective of how each squad shapes up, it is impossible to look beyond the model franchise of the BBL, Perth Scorchers, at the top of the list. With a core group of players that has led the franchise to five titles and eight final appearances in 12 editions, the Scorchers enter the 2023-24 season gunning for a hattrick of victories.

In addition to an already strong side with all their vital players retained, Perth added Zak Crawley and welcomed back middle-order bat Laurie Evans, who was part of their winning team from BBL 11.

A batting lineup featuring Crawley, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans, and Nick Hobson is as intimidating as any on paper.

More than the batting, the bowling sets the Scorchers apart from the rest, with Ashton Agar shoring up the spin department. The fearsome pace quartet of Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Andrew Tye completes the attack.

The only concern for the franchise could be the lack of a quality second spinning option to support Agar. Another derailing factor could be the availability issues of several core members like Marsh, Crawley, Morris, Evans (all due to national/other league commitments during different parts of the season), and Agar (recovering from injury).

Squad: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, and Liam Haskett.

#2 Sydney Sixers

The Sixers have been the most consistent side over the last five seasons.

Arguably the most consistent franchise over the last half-decade, Sydney Sixers will look to close the gap with Perth Scorchers for BBL titles.

Following back-to-back titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the Sixers fell just short in the previous two seasons, finishing runner-up and third in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.

The side has retained almost all their players, barring veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, from last season. With an excellent three-some in terms of all-rounders with Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, and Tom Curran, the Sixers boast one of the most balanced outfits in the tournament.

The batting, led by Josh Phillipe, James Vince, and Jordan Silk, and the pace and spin bowling helmed by Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, and Steve O'Keefe, the Sixers have all bases covered.

International experience for Phillipe, Dwarshuis, Abott, and Murphy this year should only serve the side better, as they evolve into better cricketers.

Moreover, Sydney Sixers are among the few sides that shouldn't be hampered too much by availability issues. Only Steve Smith is expected to miss the bulk of the season due to the Pakistan and West Indies Tests.

Squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith, and James Vince.

#3 Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades will look to go a step further from last year.

Despite being among the most underperforming sides in BBL history, Melbourne Renegades enter BBL 13 as a well-balanced unit.

Following their lone title in 2018-19, the Renegades finished at the bottom in the next three seasons. However, they showed glimpses of resurgence last year, finishing third on the points table before being eliminated in the knockouts.

Yet, the franchise was arguably the off-season winner, picking up South African star Quinton de Kock in the draft and adding Adam Zampa.

They also bolstered their veteran core by adding Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon to the already present Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. The breakthrough star of 2023, Jake Fraser-McGurk, who scored the fastest List-A century off 29 balls, should further add oomph to their batting lineup. They might possess the best spin-bowling pair in the competition with Mujeeb and Zampa.

Despite some availability issues to Lyon (likely to miss the entire tournament due to Tests), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (national commitments), and De Kock (ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 and the SA T20), the Renegades could be a dark horse this season.

Squad: Nic Maddinson, Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells, and Adam Zampa.

#4 Brisbane Heat

Brisbane were inches away from their second BBL title last year.

Following their maiden BBL title in the second season, Brisbane Heat have been perennial under-achievers. They finished outside the top four in all but two seasons since.

However, the franchise scripted a remarkable turnaround last season, eking into the knockouts and winning three consecutive games to reach the final. They were on course for an incredible triumph in the summit clash until Perth Scorchers flexed their clutch muscles to pull off a last-over victory.

Boyed by the pain of the final defeat, the Heat should be among the favorites for another top-four finish and a potential title contender.

Brisbane boasts a well-rounded bowling attack with the young sensation Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Mitchell Swepson. Their batting is no short of firepower with the presence of Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Sam Billings, and Marnus Labuschagne.

The only issue is the availability of their key batters - Khawaja and Labuschagne (both Test commitments) and Munro and Billings (both of whom will miss the second half due to ILT20).

Squad: Usman Khawaja, Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, and Jack Wildermuth.

#5 Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart could continue being a middle-of-the-pack side.

So near yet so far would be the perfect way to sum up the Hobart Hurricanes and their BBL performances. Despite never finishing at the bottom of the table, the Hurricanes have never won the title and played in only a lone final.

Hobart finished sixth last year, and a similar script could follow Tasmanian fans this time. To their credit, the batting looks formidable on paper, with Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott at the top and Tim David and the newly-added Corey Anderson as finishers.

The bowling is also well-balanced, with new captain Nathan Ellis complemented by Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, and Riley Meredith.

A crucial factor that could serve the Hurricanes well compared to the other teams could be the availability of their players for almost the entire season. Yet, with the Hurricanes, the grass has always been greener on the other side, and the side has consistently failed to match performances living up to their potential.

Squad: Corey Anderson, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, and Mac Wright.

#6 Adelaide Strikers

The absence of Rashid Khan could spell doom for the Adelaide Strikers.

Perhaps the most inconsistent side in BBL history, Adelaide Strikers might have to settle for another below-par season in 2023-24.

Despite qualifying for the knockouts in half of the seasons, the Strikers have won only the solitary title in 2017-18. Last year, the side finished a disappointing second from bottom with only five wins in 14 games.

The loss of arguably the world's best T20 bowler, Rashid Khan, further weakens the squad. Yet, all is not doom and gloom, as the franchise possesses dangerous batters in newly-appointed skipper Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, and D'Arcy Short. Despite Rashid's absence and a lack of international experience, the side boasts a well-oiled bowling attack.

However, Travis Head and Alex Carey will likely miss the entire season with national commitments, leaving the franchise with little wiggle room.

Squad: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, David Payne, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, and Jake Weatherald.

#7 Sydney Thunder

David Warner's participation could make or break the Thunder season.

Sydney Thunder have showcased tremendous improvements from the first half of the BBL to the present. Despite their title in 2015-16, the franchise missed the playoffs in the other seven seasons.

However, they have qualified for the knockouts in the last four seasons, a trend that could be in trouble this year. Among all eight sides in the competition, the Thunder's fortunes could rely most heavily on the performances of their marquee players.

Their spin bowling arsenal will be their strength, with Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha coming off valuable experience in the recent India T20I series. The veteran Daniel Sams is among the most reliable Big Bash League performers, and his form will be vital to the Thunder's chances.

David Warner's retirement and the timing could have an impact, as should he return for the latter half of the tournament, it could add to a batting lineup short on firepower except for Alex Hales and Cameron Bancroft.

Squad: Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, and David Warner.

#8 Melbourne Stars

It might be a task too much even for Glenn Maxwell to propel the Stars to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Melbourne Stars, it could be a fourth consecutive season of finishing outside the top four.

Still searching for their elusive title, the franchise has been on a downward spiral since the back-to-back final runs in 2018-19 and 2019-20. They hit rock bottom last year, finishing with only three wins in 14 games.

The acquisition of Harry Brook backfired, with the England star likely to be unavailable for the season. Brook is currently playing in the white-ball formats of the West Indies tour, which will be followed by the Test series against India. The loss of Adam Zampa in the off-season is another nail in the coffin for a squad already thin on spin-bowling options.

The Pakistan trio of Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf will have to own the bowling department, and the over-reliance on Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to lift the batting lineup could be telling.

Although Maxwell is in the form of his life, scoring the fastest World Cup century, a record-breaking double century, and another century in the following India T20Is, the task might be too stiff even for him.

The Pakistan players also pose several availability issues for the Stars, who already have numerous holes in the batting and bowling departments.

Squad: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Usama Mir, Jono Merlo, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Olly Stone, Imad Wasim, and Beau Webster.