Ranking India's top 5 performers in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series ft. Mohammed Siraj

India beat England by six runs at The Oval on Monday, August 4 in the fifth and final Test of a pulsating series. The visitors thus registered their narrowest win in terms of runs in Test cricket and also leveled the series 2-2. Considering that both teams fought tooth and nail till the very end, the final scoreline is a fair reflection of how things panned out.India resumed Day 5 needing four wickets for victory, while England needed 35 runs. There was plenty of drama even in the few overs that were bowled on Monday. Mohammed Siraj had a nervous Jamie Smith caught behind for two. Jamie Overton (9) was then trapped leg before by the Indian pacer.When Prasidh Krishna knocked over Josh Tongue (0), Chris Woakes walked out to bat with one arm in a sling and the scoreboard reading 357-9. Siraj, however, ensured India had the last laugh as he knocked over Gus Atkinson for 17, completing his redemption after having given a massive reprieve to Harry Brook on Day 4.Following the conclusion of the hard-fought 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we rank Team India’s top five performers from the grueling five-match Test series.#5 Jasprit BumrahAs decided ahead of the series, Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah ended up playing only three of the five Tests during the tour of England as part of his workload management. Despite sitting out of two Test matches, Bumrah did more than enough for him to make it to the top five list of Team India's best performers in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.In three Tests (five innings), Bumrah claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26, with two five-wicket hauls. The 31-year-old registered figures of 5-83 in the first Test in Leeds and followed it up with 5-74 at Lord's. Trolls may point out that India lost both Tests, but the fact remains that Bumrah excelled with the ball in both games. In Manchester, though, he struggled, claiming 2-112 in 33 overs.#4 KL RahulThere have been numerous instances in the past where KL Rahul has got off to a great start in a Test series, but then has completely lost his way. In the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy through, he was impressively consistent. In five Tests (10 innings), Rahul totaled 532 runs at an average of 53.20, with two hundreds and an equal number of half-centuries.The opening batter kicked off the series with 42 &amp; 137 in Leeds. After notching up a fifty in the second innings in Birmingham, Rahul scored 100 &amp; 39 at Lord's. In the Manchester Test that India drew, Rahul again made handy contributions of 46 &amp; 90. The Oval Test marked the only instance of the experienced batter failing to cross the 40-run mark in either innings.#3 Ravindra JadejaVeteran Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had an exceptional series with the bat in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Almost every time he came out to bat, he had some kind of an impact. In five Tests (10 innings), the left-hander totaled 516 runs at an average of 86, with one hundred and five half-centuries.Jadeja began the series with 11 &amp; 25* in Leeds and followed it up with 89 &amp; 69* in India's historic triumph in Birmingham. Even as the visitors went down fighting at Lord's, Jadeja contributed 72 &amp; 61*. In the drawn Test in Manchester, the southpaw brought up a much deserved hundred. Jadeja signed off with a typically fighting 53 in India's second innings at The Oval.#2 Shubman GillIt is often said that a captain has to lead from the front. Shubman Gill did exactly that in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Tactically as leader, Gill has a long way to go. But the 25-year-old showed the way with the bat, amassing 754 runs in five Tests (10 innings) at an average of 75.40. Gill crossed the half-century mark four times in the series and converted all of them into three figures.The new India captain smashed 147 on Test debut in Leeds. He was exceptional in Birmingham, scoring a career-best 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second. He almost looked invincible with the bat in England. After three consecutive failures, Gill rediscovered his groove with a fighting ton in Manchester.#1 Mohammed SirajEven as Bumrah was rested for two matches, his partner Siraj played at five matches and bowled his heart out, winning appreciation from fans and the opposition as well. In five Tests (nine innings), the right-arm pacer claimed 23 wickets at an average of 32.43, with two five-fers and one four-fer. He stood up when it mattered the most, claiming 5-104 in the second innings at The Oval, having picked up four in the first essay. Siraj registered figures of 6-70 in the first innings of the Birmingham Test. He picked up two wickets each in both innings of the Lord's Test, which India lost by 22 runs.Like a true workhorse, he gave it his all till the end. Across five Tests, Siraj bowled 1,113 balls, the most by a bowler in the series. In the end, he was the difference between a 3-1 and 2-2 scoreline.